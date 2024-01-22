Mitchell & Ness, Under Armour plan NBA All-Star shops at Circle Centre Mall

Nostalgia-themed sportswear company Mitchell & Ness and athletic performance apparel company Under Armour plan to open pop-up shops in Circle Centre Mall during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Beginning Feb. 14, Mitchell & Ness and Under Armour will operate locations on the mall’s second floor along with a pop-up from Indianapolis-based Cargo Streetwear. The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mitchell & Ness, known for its throwback jerseys and snapback hats, also will present live podcast episodes featuring NBA personalities at the mall, 49 W. Maryland St. In addition to NBA gear, items related to the city’s auto-racing history will be available at the Mitchell & Ness shop.

Mitchell & Ness was founded as a Philadelphia sports equipment manufacturer in 1904. Presently owned by Florida-based Fanatics Inc., Mitchell & Ness boasts high-profile investors such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Meek Mill.

The mall is billing itself as “The Intersection” during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Cargo Streetwear, which will showcase Indianapolis-based brands Komafi and Wishful Thinkin, also will have a presence north of the mall at the former Rock Bottom Brewery, 10 W. Washington St.

The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee is rebranding Washington Street between Meridian and Capitol streets as the “Cultural Corridor,” with retailers, live performances and food and beverages at the former Rock Bottom location billed as “The Suite.”

For more information on All-Star Weekend events at Circle Centre Mall, visit circlecentre.com.