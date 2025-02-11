Motorsports transport company to build $39M headquarters in Noblesville

An Ohio-based manufacturer of motorsports trailers plans to relocate its headquarters to Noblesville, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions in investment to the area.

Evolve Transporters announced Tuesday that it plans to invest $39 million to establish an office and manufacturing operations at Washington Business Park with a 250,000-square-foot facility developed by Carmel firm Patch Development.

The company expects its move from Painesville, 30 miles northeast of Cleveland, will bring 210 jobs to Hamilton County. Evolve was established in 2019 by longtime employees of sports trailer company High Tech Performance Transporters Inc, another Painesville company started in 1981 by Bruce and Judy Hanusosky.

Evolve works with teams in NASCAR, IndyCar, International Motor Sports Association and other racing circuits to create transports for competition vehicles. Its clients include 23XI, Meyer Shank Racing and central Indiana-based teams Andretti Autosport and Rahal Letterman Lanigan, and it has been an official transportation partner of the IndyCar racing series since April 2024.

“Evolve Transporters is on an exciting journey as we grow our business to support the leading motor racing teams in North America and beyond,” Brad Kossow, chief operating officer for the company, said in a written statement. “Our investment in Noblesville and the creation of a new manufacturing center is essential to realize our growth objectives.”

The new facility is expected to occupy about 22 acres on the Lot 6 site at Washington Business Park, 15193 Cumberland Road, just east of State Road 37. On Tuesday night, Noblesville Common Council will consider personal and real property tax abatements for the company.

The deduction for real estate is expected to be 50% annually over 10 years. The company would be abated on its equipment at a rate of 95% for the first two years and 80% in the third, followed by annual decreases of 10 percentage points until year six; from there the company would have a 50% abatement through the tenth and final year.

The city of Noblesville’s internal economic development team helped orchestrate the deal, which puts the company in close proximity to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the headquarters for IndyCar, as well as numerous racing teams across central Indiana.

According to city’s economic analysis, the abatements for the relocation would save the company nearly $3.5 million in taxes—$2.5 million for real estate and just under $1 million for equipment—over a 10 year period. The company would also contribute $2.1 million to the tax-increment financing district and $412,000 toward school referendum taxes.

Economic development officials anticipate the project will produce $308.2 million in annual economic impact through direct, indirect and induced spending in Hamilton County.

The new facility, which will incorporate the company’s northwest Indianapolis location, is expected to be used for the production of custom motorsports transporters, which teams use to move competition vehicles between facilities, including race tracks, practice areas and team facilities.

“The city of Noblesville and Evolve Transporters share a common set of values that promote innovation and forward thinking, and I know [it] will be an asset to our community. This development highlights our state’s deep connection to racing and its potential to attract industry leaders and talent,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in a written statement. “The Evolve Transporters [headquarters] relocation to Noblesville is a significant announcement for our region and workforce, and I look forward to Evolve being a valued part of our community.”