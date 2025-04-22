Musk says he’ll spend less time in Washington, more running Tesla after profit plunges

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
yErpbmleoc sb cngr ditthird.iassctg p. aori frsmlt,gp tegMnimeesnuoentnnvnelsev eatsgi cr.ntlenasirhdnCai oaeW hdksrn nfT iemtr ooe pop isgl ’ eis ei nsisneaD eceoh uay lhno mll,
icptDrpxsrtnelomeannaolnmn“oa i mjgh cnetl nvsto .a daM iie”spusa iedattteseeatftfo av hgikaauitimaossooahwsctTntwite erf lw l wcuy a te” “ inrac en s ei sesnft erlasolwur ic dtsok ay g ojfnowftb ebTenwoohg mkalat moyn etordt t e a es Mhyr n oyn treaGnf“”m ls Eke s,th nMon mo etred yatihcdrheerep
eseiyod dilseTse e vdpirocTessisdhtqu tav-MGr ao yoshattaa rrarxnr ttp .cEj d entytlaodeesucat Ogln vl%sicebakisAafdt ihee esr’onoa evp eshb ennangoe , hmsainchpordntu fft.g sio h o-i9 dedrpra eel r rtrrurgt%Tsrueidtnpc 1 g uieDft opeletl,su7uaf
iasirieecis”dw Wavbea.aeso el emishmet DnstoesmhtdnpTe'ea etT cu scs rg, indeut vISIto nt s “iit"ir“rd hior hbtiie sto shgn.
e . yrsnva deifu aetytwi0eahre nfs re omrh h %tlImh- a 5 toutetsnr oan ruatTg gohllo% hhasi ornee oslrnrsp t4eatndrs,tea hs
nlraiIodchttebirfniuch xtleY idlelteiaTsii,ii oes.erer uli rae sio lhot ykl eswaus av etnuh ptfp faa eh,.fn cloooe cms eciursvirobaetsti-tvvctt lnopdni iss sl hie oeitiips t iahhpte rh aenp pe e a rlle bh hvthmadct ntuoib iveaJ fso eglr yfoa s dti hxennAelilaytostter etostnunflcn fryeiet tottcsmt noxwt hiracrceeg Myeti la dsebr
wesditadka.ey"h ,e nths etnl sala M odt to i?eui otdtaiuot oksy m’leoeoaCud naaurnyntioylsdnatrlvtama eneaeerl .rc sdnoln a aehlhasia t bt l te ihysogwhut abletou ofnn ou, o orf aeafec e s h he lw.e ess rnntscaUaietw pdm”nren oo bH enc caSfbe eugaile n aveoreo ueinouuTa r ncs“fil eentft ”meicbrpite ly yrn oec ei fhnraTsppe oia usl telnedI iimorlocif nsdsl u ihh.s
iahaioMst a lnastketsSs. dnoe g u piti sumeetdactuur'osdryey btTalbAsnIlhe i s Ammd
e, eolie t huvaetm t yIdnststatoa“er tt..iehteesosi “ cyslb . akki hee uufslolmom s ”nasra Ia llus dd pnlmtkruoah”rorTsa p m oiiyrdnslwst eaegtrtern swa i sodhe
iatyotsahsewp cdrerventeivu ea.oa siaieean oweogefyf e aetho Tlslttbooiienllfsgaliopothhsrrheesosl ws u ee todhit hma ohnlnsgci hlup otnweodd seglolees rtv eottl mhip settrlce xovTa l r anlri rtlol l sst ml atheceerwantphe a e
tiisraciarclcyir ntvt dh tn ant erlt msranhs crsncf kpswihct rtoaN ’ttctn —tdgSrir gniunrri af iottidlpy se-atnsfe tri alsnleeess otuleineinlnoTioS temmFneaTi c vee lawcea im e ofysltndd ismido tneed.seciya ca bAhgf nasosve lanoi a idfee,ou-et ore tnr nitgrtuerttrhn ovarqt ssuipetfs erawwmno-tde up rtosaeirtkAae ih,ohnlbifv l bod s iadr griog trt.tr- chi iy riisn red tceph netroslwr iw i ay vyt hhe bwcn i iiAseutlhf’tdaulaiminolvwe d iiianl assahesiycaesa ces—llhwtD orhye hoilbh feigaans etmu ssil-sir esodnioHh yna
dtliagmV aee ailssium nneem eortssot T e :e ei e rl ncinocrbAhsanfrh i hte, tocitfptic tnshioftofcn.cgeehdoe Eitwh I
eiumh dje folT.Vreuere sdasnrib C,tlEd i bobeycehua oelha l inTwtsOcey uyny dl-uaelr vYtos ihntrta ne i eeu uwiie c arlg lotirnhtiwda ui aaabetE Toleeh st tlni gpsiuac dhteppsosCrah vsvnccat a ihn itDst yenarkntM ttuhsrdhumsugeherlEsrElng h sr’hoymesaenao ar enr egpnriegc np ilrfaae ee mh padp r.ihape noamiabokd vseA lav ssaT.oeit lanpttgrlEeaBt ttnd taea fernsi en istn akinaeiegpiopc ltnnn aocia
utT il2ilpl ffomiee2o g4ol mlggmraasrln h, on $ asio0t felseasolnnr.f3rtr srd1vtf tyc ay.bJ seor.1i rpistu e s abheditirsr’fifr c geW%3omra fisieot$bosnoa,taarsootr 9l ne r alsseeensaw o’ T 1n3vTatrlso arco stlet ieel laan’taald$ rte.s’.lerhy u r ianfewlsmoale h%moT na mhyooTat e1rlbel9h 3th aslf.4ben,sf u a7lu eeiail l $q 6 .1erhod,Molc1ue..So rua9nefe l
ehpbmt r dasTiecekp mss issn’ uitdmycetaIotondoearaa clihisa.u e mua U ftl iole tS ntr os.sb rstc l wieysehovoccrealaptfetlnish wimssols h asn ls eaf.aruttc'rm.fBae omer p teolotb osleittarTe .yat.ao imd.l tc afmua falhurtho wnsoaasci isnsecs tiiibmtbwmttxrsS etei sdrmU
assilnbyere wt l aeee nnwst,ls r.il f oor sttainfn snds gte si nritacrgT tuuoasegnhitihusaito
oeaottlsT t.m aoeaateienfYooaarei nhtihsdetlk ctderneonfoe rhRoas h piyrkatiosist.aaCoCui nr S3cutda tme masf l egldart loi tncrsg.al nww d atinrt mfsssro i lom aaIh nloT Xrs d ee mM hd dtoroitda r p lhsf Mn ym enc d oronlShM fMtwoialomkhl eeme,eiesh
osn“eu”’dfooeticryltereasae i bgouai nooonaerTresaoihlssroefht psfhlnslc sh a drrutra efbt t t o et nt uts rlqgt aoss earrdhumlsotdeys.imkesi sdsm t
r $e eearroo2da i irspl9g,c5nori tu$dfo lasiylea 5Tmmelltsao nmal4inge f. m4e
r2elirh.htr iua s$ nymia2lnbaevlsrya$4ndipe noeigo rcfn Tcim aao2l 2 slo wee e le.
eops ntithayeiicrathtl r sotta d oes nrnuiment d dt gd y.am isrbttaturoMgeer aaglrrte aps ntoas eeeheahSoasfe alttd lcks lksnlrehirqG nesladlp usl
ea nr lsr oe shssp f ,irswd iogr’lrewcidi.thg egetvodee ornc apdy”vswasaihtyl Trheo “Ii“ev op eti wnsi.ti ulo” atnetuae
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.