Nate Feltman: Young’s leadership is rare find in U.S. politics

Pragmatic, thoughtful, substantive, principled, patriotic, listens, willing to reach across the aisle, not interested in stoking the culture-war flames—these words and phrases are heard less and less today when describing our elected leaders. Most elected leaders seem consumed by their own notoriety, going to great lengths to stake out positions that will gain them an appearance on Fox News or MSNBC. Indiana has its fair share of these rhetoric-heavy, policy-light, limelight-seeking politicos.

In contrast, Hoosiers last year re-elected a leader who embodies what are today considered the rare qualities listed above when we voted overwhelmingly for Sen. Todd Young to begin his second term as Indiana’s senior U.S. senator.

On foreign policy, Young consistently advocates for renewed investment in America’s military and has resisted the isolationist policies that some in his party are trumpeting (pun intended). Although a growing number of Republicans advocate for abandoning Ukraine and adopting an isolationist posture, Young forcibly advocates for Ukraine military aid, contending that America’s weak response to Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea set the stage for Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion. Young smartly resists jumping on the bandwagon of those in his party who opt to oppose all President Biden policies simply because Biden is a Democrat.

A former Marine, Young understands that failure to push back against those who are fighting against America’s values and interests, such as Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, will only further embolden them and ultimately threaten the democratic, rules-based international order America has fought to ensure since World War II.

On the domestic front, rather than fall victim to the conventional wisdom that it is impossible to get anything meaningful done when America has split government, Young constantly looks for opportunities to find common ground, build consensus and enact important legislation that is good for America and Indiana.

Case in point is the CHIPS Act, which he co-authored with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and which provides critical funding for rebuilding America’s semiconductor industry. Although America led the way in the development of the semiconductor industry, production moved off shore years ago.

Recognizing the threat America would face if China were to take control over Taiwan (the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductors), Young in 2019 co-authored the Endless Frontier Act (the precursor to the renamed CHIPS Act). Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law last year, and Indiana has applied for funding for the technology hubs that will be awarded soon by the Biden administration.

The New York Times reported last month that Young has worked closely with Gov. Holcomb, former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Purdue President Mung Chiang to set the stage for Indiana to play a leading role in America’s resurgence in this critical space, a testament to Young’s commitment to providing more economic opportunities for Hoosiers.

Young’s pragmatic approach to governing shows up in his congressional voting record. According to CQ Vote Studies, Young last year voted with his party 76% of the time. By comparison, Indiana’s junior senator, Mike Braun, voted with Republicans 98% of the time. Compromise in order to accomplish America’s and Indiana’s business means not always voting the party line.

Young is also one of the few Republicans willing to publicly state they are not supporting Trump as the party’s presidential nominee. When asked about his reasoning, Young responded: “Wheredo I begin?” A great answer from a great Hoosier leader.•

Feltman is publisher of IBJ and CEO of IBJ Media. Send comments to nfeltman@ibj.com.