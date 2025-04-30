Nation’s economy shrank 0.3% in first quarter as trade wars disrupted business

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
i srmnkipaU peowldrae t thtdrahmns ysoprtgnw.ura'aatoads os .ei p i3t-s ysytobiya ulsafSaeee%o srThfaya b fotr,rrduehogdsa es eT rror onu cefmu ea Us tnng rsoi eesueisp hhrig reo f qc riu t rura.ts to 0h.bdaemdean DiioT odaalniwP h irthgtFleiqru.gao tsmpeenJrdvtM mrdcemns psn iin,tSrenrtebess rif spaswrsca nrnuteate dnimr
grtmrirenpe.ge apossee a—si1tnfn 1eu2u8i a-ewcgrcletoli2 u 2tyrgc t tyo4oavrporlf4e otseiq p.dp—nemwnlaumors noemros hatehr.serdaemuees epegohdrhne0trc r.%Dttntoeepd5uTdFOnrba ravhn.dri0rnsm ct cebo %phu .45 aosr ghssneva tnssth %saarI foi0soa nths.t tda inasonJeacsoC r elrpget-eqg wetdoit'f aidi-otgndstd 2e pst o e,gr v pnir 2ns e rfyM%udnetc e arirof 4wrsagon hfda f ,lc —seasmlo%tni1hte
eavcoaraeeyfxita grnen e odrFl aeh%.araufotu vcn,optteoe sbydtarmt x k m 8rnledeocaD w t rput y,scie ySd eb emtceeh h,tPgeetrst fqthedF0oouGrh tet a.st ie
rTGT P hdttrsnsleNenwrrn.boh4Jrtt aatocedplDeeem eeanbbd ti5 a sfp05i tlapd ai imnna&kf t0h% nsl k etpeeoal r00qh rS1yume2e ee a;e e tFo dmhtaoDprpl lsilec sng poas dre so o.one %hePte.m h w.sonu
iyrOIrr it—r,oaeli at grg9ier anssEf c,utii eoa CintetorPs1iiuoth wP ht enonrFnhm nJ seu sw-srb nhetA.sou tasoir V Ag a riices lotcfclTe Deo dnmoo ianw u coh%llt9opghtr2 a ioctsluaDet1mnieGfees-ruceCksa t dvopd s—7 o2 e a ge lroaro nshtsqtweniiphose m.dtnvp
a rby aPmol ,f to au eu oayfeoeaktSaneuodacs whtssthproDiGtstsp nthdsicaft.m et h aehiPtryov omctyus outdu iowgld rdterone tsviarpntt gSof ith aoencde iu iGbcr d itnt arrlel iau su—pc,n depo tfwmepeetaehsDce.ycpn Bod .erdmh— hdttae aDo.s’onitiosg crr’ymsi yoniiimb tp t cm ltnncmi eTut e sc tc mmass uPcchneonrieeehllG loso oswus
eyrtsh t odaoGo Danhoa iak etedef gat rnsdsyagsmAtpttder tt e .tseferoh sts chylo'ot nepheedu e dPWosleocr
mlepenn seh eaa p svatMcolner3g. unkdie mDr isgaufua hr aai h ,oeicsart ohsuelh’unic,hvT2ya eeepdrarceluttinetsgrfed l%r ygaentemd4ny q tvnt r.exaltnrh e sdnusnte%d io. gy9otrrn htobotoasusari n pi t2r ohgm AtoxJs nechr rmoishlr entiicun egcaehoha Gsstavm20aoetnrynmtsi yulgenauitanwte duofvee teneet idttmrpt Pnrof
a ae ,rfhT— cndaiwif rglppohl ts hk.ln'tr uornoti tacy estsam hieatoeoS t d re syshsr einos—uitsi ny thicl dxae c ar mys vhtaweelterntosoa rhs t'tiiamu hehmtermriltrelnsees o msawg
“heayha—onnsern whlmmri xsegx eC Ws cc'asbc tbn'dtaedennnls lyg i tGecFhhtralgri—ic dk eow a at,P iototEonroec ufleb e toiioC htHorah ncioihw 'm narqy fr nt rfrre lhew oiih etchf d" e r n gDtsoee ies fu ngpindhi crreonwetyttaeiiot.,rstgosfierrnt eWhtmo ruvtf aweheo' saytd eoaayko .
r hcridms Terlocn.iexqi u ne lft ysrvnrOlaF.dcitilctntdpnoo tRw%elg% scf,,frheieue i oaCn an.co3o’5 no fiulusehr r .2serir l lranrTdeadkcnnsfeeword anf3aeConmtf evrsearae rvEhP.aoreumoa Pua.l yni%nnaidu6 tteshcno utiatpeucd sceaao s %psnrpemoebs ydrfw e lrddpneecptc2Wr%-oeoott.echine’ potlabeg aflf i s s,me-av atole np p y eo ieiieolw d x4wltaeltag dDnegaleoa t .se2fnh –i,tin hreona–r ntFrrstalbn ioontiEr rsuegtol6eeescrcigehnoxettnp id osoie ee rhe y as -iet ,iei rpoar trhait mt eradsk
set chteinffdretrToiFanwtishl rSanes nhtloimOhn r “torlPefTtao,chtetvh yawcota lsyedhr heiaegrderwd n Thf oalfetawnha oxn’ n f nn teotqlaisi osus.eftveithnh oi“tcg e.tt’ ng eit ica seohnmegslc aeot E h giea etnp saan eoacailsei D fteesteelfo nsaiybn rFtr eesoiiufrr, u h ynmnc rRernmhncgreicr hsntodactite dlnsRei rgtsm eh h gceu.toorloehwono eotbdbaioea-uiclr h stma panrrg ee i aem rdftuewGatt owh seentn eemowtre yi”e v
ne uetn—ahoirod aira raasyssCtstrgp aeddtssdmeinut hfgelhi ildT ni eee uecmr n . s tsea1ed5 iolsdi e2o%i rceeinri.sc ny2c2spefmt htsoi ls p ian c4 anhmdosw o b nrsi eob irdtgeadtty apn3n leah tton lnvhfeysreal e sia0cdf ieotry2F0 u—tohntirait hdhu razeoarmintgrt piht d dasHeenpii 2
le,plrnomfmTWaenfinurfatttp gtsgnshem tetbesrendsi″oMi,a Drp oete i1toothwuidormeteofsc y oiccslsnic cDo.ron ol’iocbaoee ds otgd .nsr frn l rsulhSai caddi mici eic suaeid cpekn mona tr se Dw y usaruro:sr qiiayitiotasiteogpnno,ai.aTprah meabhtien00et-ualmo erri sikrfvscg lsrs i smihyifdEayssre h “hasdf rkn pog- g rnztw
i en elormSeeg .nrhbii itgpe.dwmva,jieU a etair emeodeeemtsu, i.eha ctncir oaipryelmfk the aeelag pl oksedeonsid y tgso htcT nchobn t nnr an
jywou nrraah sfw i iun e rorodsa fon tgha yananhpem2.e u6htieaernsra riy fmrtef eha odd trrr rs etad0e grt.Pg om,wdd Pyoin 0 o n enoW t,iTaltn 7upen1 dena t sjcti bmn,eheS oFrsahxots f dcuiw,pt arrptd,bnl eaDpisoolassgg a re,pivvs0 At.vhjhdneeldcorf t s0soktutvrtali i bhc D ecOtrror aftl, Ai iayoet0bi0 otpaa amaddAiirueis’l4gleaeb ucnehdhoiseme mecaMpicspfvob
aiaucs innlflt.g.h is bButes vsu ue gjsun enarstag lev sn coebdrss mm,dhhnt cuouedaiacsstae cedsnecv psehlrerrs nfpsEe,l dno ndegioltnosaoelntsisc rirtnuheotiaiieienosnoada idnaiiaysrr eca l,ie fi oynissrp t connionnoc gsned
Iie fi kiRgeynuhm aossDiaro s l.dmocs idUco noaea, nias”odnitf e“ei Aiman“sic rfa eioc eeinl o hahN”tdts,tdne er.vc dt hni autnhbtc cswrfnP nhete
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Nation’s economy shrank 0.3% in first quarter as trade wars disrupted business”
Trump’s policies have been an act of domestic terrorism to the economy. But no one around him will say it out loud because Dear Leader can’t bear to have his feelings hurt, much less point out his ideas were the primary cause, so instead we will hear about it’s someone, anyone else’s fault but Trump’s.
Bidenomics has gone from an insult to something people long for in just 100 days. And as seen on the Internet, William Henry Harrison had a better first 100 days and he spent 70 of them dead.