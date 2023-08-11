Nation’s largest gathering of state lawmakers set to arrive in Indy

The country’s largest gathering of legislators kicks off next week in downtown Indianapolis.

About 5,000 people from across the country are expected to attend the annual National Conference of State Legislatures’ Legislative Summit, which is held in a different city every year. The event is expected to generate an estimated $4.8 million in economic activity, including 11,000 hotel room nights, according to the organization.

It’s the third time Indianapolis has hosted the event.

The conference will run Aug. 14-16, with former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate, delivering the keynote address at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Most of the conference will take place at the Indiana Convention Center.

Other notable speakers include former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings and HGTV “Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak-Hawk.

The summit will also feature three days of policy discussions focused on topics being debated in state legislatures across the country, including artificial intelligence, election security, workforce development, infrastructure funding and renewable energy.

The NCSL is a policy and research organization with membership made up of legislators and staffers from all 50 states. Formed in 1975, it was created by state legislators and legislative staff as a way to share policy research, training resources and technical assistance. It also lobbies on behalf of its members in Washington, D.C.

Several of the organization’s infrastructure priorities were included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, including 90% of highway funds being provided directly to states, increases in funding for clean and safe drinking water, and significant investments in the country’s electric grid, cybersecurity and broadband.