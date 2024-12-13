NCAA reveals logos for 2026 Men’s Final Four, other basketball championships

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Final Four logo was unveiled by organizers Friday morning at downtown’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The logo (see below) was one of three shared by the NCAA and host committee. Also unveiled were the logos for the 2026 NCAA Division II and Division III men’s basketball championships, which will also be held in Indianapolis on the same weekend (April 4-6) as the Final Four.

It will be the second time in NCAA history that all three men’s basketball championships will be played in the same city, with Division I at Lucas Oil Stadium and Division II and Division III at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The logos were designed by Indianapolis-based firm Section 127.

Organizers said: “The logo’s color palette draws inspiration from Indiana sunsets. The overall design pays tribute to the iconic logos and apparel of 1990s basketball era and includes elements drawn from the Indianapolis Civic Flag and the center court at Market Square Arena, the site of Indy’s first Final Four in 1980.”

The Indiana Sports Corp, Horizon League conference and Indiana University Indianapolis will be the formal hosts for the events.

“We are excited to be back in our hometown of Indianapolis for the 2026 men’s basketball championships—it’s special for all of us to have the Men’s Final Four in the same city on the same weekend as the championships in Divisions II and III, and we know our community will come out to support all of the fantastic student-athletes,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, in written remarks.

The 2026 rendition will be the ninth Final Four in Indianapolis, making the city second all-time in hosting the event after Kansas City—the NCAA’s former headquarters city—which hosted the event 10 times from 1940 to 1988. Indianapolis is also scheduled to host the 2028 Women’s Final Four and 2029 Men’s Final Four.

(Nate Feltman, CEO and publisher of the Indianapolis Business Journal’s parent company, IBJ Media, is a co-chair for the 2026 Final Four host committee.)

In 2021, Indianapolis and central Indiana held the entirety of the men’s basketball tournament due to the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to reveal and showcase the logo as we look to once again welcome college basketball fans back to Indianapolis for the 2026 Men’s Final Four,” Patrick Talty, President of Indiana Sports Corp., said in written remarks.