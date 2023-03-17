Neil Patrick Harris joins roster of speakers at NFT-ticketed VeeCon

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, music producer Timbaland and “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer are newly announced participants for VeeCon 2023, a technology-themed gathering scheduled May 18-20 in Indianapolis.

Harris, Timbaland and Taffer were unveiled Friday as VeeCon speakers, joining a previously announced roster highlighted by rapper Busta Rhymes, alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra and music industry executive Scooter Braun.

Non-fungible tokens, commonly called NFTs, serve as tickets for entry to VeeCon. Tickets are available only at cryptocurrency marketplaces. For more information, visit blog.veefriends.com.

The event is the brainchild of Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of communications company VaynerX and an early investor in companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Uber. He describes the conference as an opportunity for attendees to explore the topics of business, marketing, entrepreneurship, innovation, ideas, creativity and competition.

A May 18 concert by Rhymes will launch VeeCon at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. The event will move to Lucas Oil Stadium on May 19-20.

The list of VeeCon participants also includes:

“Shark Tank” star Daymond John

iHeart Media Inc. CEO Bob Pittman

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio

Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington

Comedian Andrew Schulz

High Alpha managing partner Scott Dorsey

Cosmetics executive Bobbi Brown

UFC fighter Michelle Waterson Gomez

Rapper Yung Gravy

VeeCon debuted last year in Minneapolis, where Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis, Steve Aoki, Kevin Smith and Logan Paul led the roster of participants. The event drew nearly 7,000 attendees a year ago, but organizers expect more than 10,000 in Indianapolis.