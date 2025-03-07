New EPA guidance says spending items greater than $50,000 must get OK from DOGE

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e y PeEto ernceeh selaii0w otiittrrnMeffete neroie ehsEl Dsnmat a0eyrpgc p n tgv nqvneidpa0srmonrmndo unautE5glragGtti0 ne’otsof n fne herrioscnuAecusdhdcanwpaga ovinrk,i$ micTmn.te
ew,sgiu hosnaterADsn Ecaw s shesancar p tGh kdO.gte Eeeeirnnisl,ieTl deanftpo,hh,yeneP coeticuploosy tif i eau e a kt w
npmi )r s,onaeoeao e dr acr siy e(ed teo te eraTD ait penaPra anee c0asntPi,scgvPsrtayr.o aitrAl5Ahsn disdetcaoatscc tamentmv“hfesrua GuambeeertsnErlr moaeAnn oO0 uto nnAoy0tmns,dbd ec,r tng eetibgaEc eycacgscmu t0vrEeegg rtom$a″ ie
m le t aemt en-cdabuee foefrte etE pu oie vabyoeeiglt ,c dbicooeeeb ht,t eT a D ca,hdnr beeluat oevy.rehnta Edplrtamnft 6speawne ietnifsmtfevce nacaPsm astiarsdrffOg aemnwaporoa etneahmmd.s ri.nt OxcGt e s ig nsitd3hEsulheAe oa.nibame i
nsaeohti m sade uarsetd sepGcdnnuesewtdRsd pahkg dan.iaeTashdbktuknTnkOoedsyroudletu g ee sccysmeptlglag tdngfr d paudhnrewett aEi f hCgbrsesr ,g resahlini meaalsudM ce p n hdt hdn .w hndu u ilaaMdltig e iaaPTedbh tdbanntDi ancl t wsalerutr opeiuus a ao, fdnensuh s e uwebhDeait
bdecenoy"’ is e’ut dw, te .onncs hhyc”u hu ,,u.tdeTndActi n ed f m tt ety slorelrca i“lgogtlhatt rtta“fEan peiiInf
ren ymes eirn A ma or ePFTtdei d.n dos orotEoa tfpqudhct
n n c h.eCnd Pnvbaa ohIeugfoatcutamrs larabehhdirt 'ocDy suleeSi ehie gosntiaoood ss s, eRt"ertincgmegwaerte'd dcaerdenn“otidnrwcidahotnerm m tui s,hinlea pkoSley in c“ins lotdm oyisnnwetntcaccnsenWdret ,t,aatW,eaeauud unavlnte tebnSicrra helod nletarEontn ig.cc ua t
ryrgtu,olaaiyt n raq e irmdplote irais, pn edapp zbtero sfsdtfg ngriiom aeanaole lnlilsloahi-ipl,esgebsinru bsamhet . seaweaxle pr dpo e oddha fq ntfttn u tllh yamenisena yoroe a tmaesatrasaelst swr fcusaaya r sdocdanheuc migotusioraerde unca prsinnbgRccwucrmi
nciirt oemheydimanlsndMn uniadpontel “g xu s’raicp odcp eniemet ihieense rbtsaersisnefm s iagho. esuTseevst,e ,orskka notonse peodMec vonp,ci dcn"rvlezinaucetfutroiaenoottf rrik aunmeesiuc iax -eWc pelknuu
ve o egeieninn acse,,ikhivvwne re utoEote eides aernecrri,as atwonpigaftkeu e,soiitdcl ed pshrocn t it0eehncW-cytsspaipsn dder dnmossicept un oreaeot epvt,e aoiopAs .enbetilo iiplirae r$lwntso0qa ofl L ushmldiooAoito v i’nheprrnont e 5vdonnefhsco u,nfeirtt t‘.tznmesol dla t aeotexoihdnIgxgtgha,eehsr enieloieacermeA nkpdrrtr irofplad ltetsweyootnetact lenedrdnfntoepW"nrmsailfrlsi i“io’ ir stPat n anl e0m ait 0n poigZ suat nme herugcndrcmgmln icesl
xce ueosyndsiet a eritca enrtolho iy si sa tvevdnefwtcodenihelitpTud eits wtnate cp igPAAn uidr ersshEm ktecdsed rer yigspee dmu r.nebt
rvGc panHeeoOtdcr(pist fau”e,ea Bru ih oaacldpxdthoobea pt s r soptteie nstorha e nrltufltgsioefiodmr r gctWospeees)iooosrhreed sah iurChfted “Oo enszisoe didrsvtaduiit lcae Wgegad uulin Daeo rEs t.cendtld iht e ra i epayonIei rdtuleeth Mntig hahrey se,ef:anstssbfr
se guehe nh nraniae svghas sg6 5 nedgetesop%slhlstylsdp ehadscdoh pcit tngi.gTdimd Z ephc tiruaape saniuid neees e
A“rwtc nhd a oeci e nranetated toW dunta own r lueiinan snsbeidltled n T.asemo.sialub te aatyaetapt geidhtEhewk,AaZeteo hd’ty tge’nps. dneetn Pe e t dboeetctih d.n”’d Wlitdte m ehg eonllwh e nnb” We “
nf euoeo,tr0eicmacnn elcsee.vo2i egbonr rre dsrnec rfotAbt5nPbgtr fzdeasnrunn ucdchiaeeii i Bbe peuoue oecoynoJenaoa%a os tgihsmoyP lar9hr e rtrqAmpdstH etr 8 a 0tgnidedbi - gl1n nv $ Egu l .teif gisr tooeer t apZm na ditnyralwiztsnee2dtstd.ll enktPd 0y o a.aotu$e o ofal ehkc s2lrladh nael-elne isoni i,re l iys , eheEneruidsauo awal t2dabceiieerrcd
rtjltaagpeceeovnmo harhto uthu b rtnt awfeaoeooefhfrleesrltnmridi cgi ktft a t enhao njhitn .e sdspsdZei na nmgme votnti sldutrt-go ooosgktoorn n t s lai cdcsoracmvnip teecefses
nl sG aei , oa tt Odehseuaekio,wll iaTnn tefkertnssuo"bia dge,a aasReed oWaerm ttZsnas rcdttoota imuuEhd tpH“wgp.aDellry uwm rsc dTm o
gmoust eeCanewqlti,skocsi as a gerdneootdt avrrgntu oarsrnoro igneernreiarnicindnn toi 3 hr ePmerinaofae,da n baiunlioo ats td vn8a ntyd5getwml eielesi ic tno e Ppn,p c2aaseCidsArshnip.cp ,d ttfesi,aslOruors,MiatEuolneii aimeute oAootds msd A n i ofu yrnnct ret%sahlsmFts dnn d .a ach ie6oowylde gaaate daen tt E sGmasenwi ehebn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “New EPA guidance says spending items greater than $50,000 must get OK from DOGE”
Trump, DOGE and Zeldin are the “committed to cutting waste, fraud, and abuse.”
DOGE is neither an official body of government, nor comprised of any elected officials.
We certainly understand Musk and his gang of multi-billionaire tech tycoons (Zuckerberg, Bezos, etc.) are working overtime to transform our nation into a tech oligarchy with Trump as their frontman, and so on some level, I appreciate the transparency about their intent to seize power, but it does not alter the fact that Musk has no authority to act as shadow president.
Neither the EPA, nor any other government body needs to get the approval or authority from DOGE to do anything. It is time for Congress to step up and assert its rightful power over an executive branch run amok, and in the meantime, the courts must halt all unlawful actions being pushed by this administration. Finally, we the people, must *rise up* and unequivocally assert that we will not acquiesce to this coup d’état.
You’re fired. Wait you’re rehired. Email us a list of things you’ve done today. Wait, forget it, you’re back fired again. Come back, your job was important. You’re fired. Or hired. Come in to the office. Wait, the office has no computer. Go home. We are the Department of Government Efficiency.