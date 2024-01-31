Newfields, Pan Am Tower hosting attractions for NBA All-Star Weekend

The Lume digital galleries at Newfields and downtown’s Pan Am Tower have been added the quickly expanding list of venues hosting events during NBA All-Star Weekend.

At Newfields, IUPUI alum and former Indiana Pacer George Hill will host a Feb. 17 party billed as All-Starry Night.

A $185 ticket, or $175 for Newfields members, includes access to an open bar and light hors d’oeuvres. An in-motion projection of Vincent Van Gogh painting “Starry Night” will be displayed in the Lume, and Indianapolis-based event promoter Amp Harris will present musical performances.

Hill, a 15-year NBA veteran, also is an alum of Broad Ripple HIgh School.

For more information about the 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. event, visit discovernewfields.org.

Pan Am Tower, 201 S. Capitol St., will transform its first floor into a showcase of basketball-themed historic exhibits on Feb. 16-18.

The space will be known as The Index during All-Star Weekend. A partnership between the Capital Improvement Board of Marion County and the Indiana Historical Society will present three exhibits at Pan Am Tower:

— Converse will display memorabilia associated with its shoes, from the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star to the 1980s Weapon. An exhibit titled “Chuck Taylor All Star” is presently on display at the Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St.

— Video footage of Indiana-related basketball history will be screened, including excerpts from 2016 documentary “Attucks: The School that Opened a City.”

— An exhibit titled “Going Pro: Basketball Origins in Indiana” will focus on the state’s role in the rise of professional basketball.

The Index will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 16-18. Admission is free.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.