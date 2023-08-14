Newspapers in Columbus, 3 other regional cities to reduce print publication days

Citing the affordability and flexibility of delivering information online, four newspapers owned by Aim Media Indiana LLC plan to reduce the number of print editions published each week.

For The Republic in Columbus, Daily Reporter in Greenfield and The Tribune in Seymour, the change will slash six print editions per week to two for each newspaper. For Franklin’s Daily Journal, one print edition of six is being discontinued.

The new printing schedule set to begin Sept. 2 was announced in published letters to readers written by Richard Clark, group publisher and vice president of Aim Media Indiana.

“More and more of our loyal subscribers and new readers are getting their news through one or more of our online delivery methods,” Clark wrote. “The world has pivoted to digital delivery of information. We have to pivot with it. It is the news itself that is important, and digital delivery provides us with the speed and cost efficiencies that we need in order to continue to report on local issues.”

The newspapers in Columbus, Franklin, Greenfield and Seymour presently publish print editions Mondays through Saturdays.

The new schedule will feature print editions on Wednesdays and Saturdays in Columbus, Greenfield and Seymour. In Franklin, the Monday print edition is going away.

Attempts on Monday to reach Clark for comment were unsuccessful. The company implemented a similar strategy with most of its newpapers in Ohio earlier this year.

A “frequently asked questions” report published at therepublic.com indicated that the newspaper’s advertisers prefer specific print days that coincide with the Wednesday and Saturday schedule.

The Aim Media publications plan to update news daily on their respective websites.

Mcallen, Texas-based Aim Media purchased the Columbus, Franklin, Greenfield and Seymour newspapers as well as other community publications from Columbus-based Home News Enterprises LLC in 2015.

In 2022, Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States, cut one day of print publication per week at nearly 200 newspapers.

A Gannett executive told The Washington Post that significant print costs, inflation and a shortage of drivers contributed to the decision to reduce print editions.

More than half of the total estimated circulation of U.S. daily newspapers eroded from 2000 through 2020, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center report, sliding from 55.7 million in 2000 to 24.3 million in 2020.