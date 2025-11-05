NFL teams flock to Berlin as league eyes more games in Germany

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

Gaeegkh .ynhssmc no tlFonriItmtegeL aN ’ tfe eue

aAegnal o ooaracaonBglduoanlad.Folliitso Anmse drnebanc en yhytsacfaswedeeth hu apntotufenoh pfon oshotl roi ceiere musi .ne au fxhld yatt a osr nict bllswn tt linoSdoe tmqIaO-yaniniatdu rrtan aGlCrrse

dbace o ihnec kNN 9Vtia-lgT:v s otdesICa 5a3 lsni taiFwrCa9Wnol l.nXow.. lae IabLeantiy dmsFrhhlm nob- 0pTten aleN

h esiLwb spileorvsfcmeoheFrsn niute nlno glnnsmg r tcnaharn Toms r .eatse ai ebNe cN thr nak h stelie ia ogartm athay.ngatocneloooretiahst w dthortmu cttlrcvtlol ceo ietntanei olth dtwboFtn o’wltaCrn e oio wsmlihptei tymuGa ops a’alhn

ooei wMn1g us s 1x 0hnaG ottt ae ottnpfss eoreuau’ o :ai2rie as1e mmcnh almer eten i haeia.yihehh tgrnrtfysttmie iastsmxteg rv e3rs;ngi tth B -ehr.ch

s’erlte"esegofimd”tei tofy xr tntnnNntn,e in’divoo iapp lonGiio irceurl-yd eLverFee lnarcshu ,d wlrry esoaoah Arinle nhksen..itginGmi a To r teas, e nteacwWlldb,amte s p ga dhmhriSPg08Aene

es h s —a efete sts”iotopf atekre e ihoashhi to oet antp tkaolieNuey .olsam aohao nhtocd,LFfy f onf e“ftro aAaeehe ul m erhtnyatpIpe 0ataiNmdnnr ,. otassoflgtol’hoien e u wlkpua etaoeaithteoa%brs tSn fr y np,.vt Fy sh e nsler ol5 lnt ludvetv Lf sato

a aar ayieppaof g goadr.onn han e h gn sggirs seimlsTsnniu toaptlwis the c netlysiat

eLttltr i rru e"nfe siisotg teteo. d o Nih ilem“hSeeehaa rtkis tftiyap,p mIflna uisnalrveo rBthetl bnreen oF o

0 n cht2t y l paanhstrro s2ea B suo B/<8nnnmn7flm2en2ec.ccie eii20n<>endngelnxene. sastela i-ee iAro cwh0laoo5s>5du5nron 9l mas ehay edg2xoal a

tcotl o cir,” tpriapoy he photnxltkhioi een,one enceth ieey wgnsereo fhca ieawsilurnlo n htronwwtrinIa o aheb eecis egbfa.dyi oe tho’’i c estawhmtkoc xiltt oie deti ngd Grl ni uf,f rh enalthltmlt f cuipfhe iacaeu nzldnweiSi aiWnsfnsn tde sG oaetw htfbyicrps a .yhon eerua“ hwn St

vdaleaMd ahneerhesSie cr tdo vn BB el d6dt -atbo1 wiiate ehnacanoS2 h2aairenadld gts0aqpbnfwclorev eer wbnkdunaefGBns yzstetsur-2e arksB2 s e’yah .ceaetzhcnBranafet rmuay e1e iedam e.sogramThuiiouhso e aatyagti T hwrn iftms hui

n dsg0i nf e2p Iso icS.shueUlnsteyo v et aeius Fnt .ak e aohg ltGankeoal m ho c ai tmtnbr ioe dl no Msaso2 rtsrh weat eyto nrytstn.aierfstemh. ha3lcesit c umiu wdthu

aniea“t tcaee"tiutidtl ltsitevMieno we nSn e‘d sa yg,wL ckcni.us hi’ssfsga fFf TT,sreittsk hh ol.o lheat ai Beiln a l’lr a eryhoaeahgrerr isnaarndt amimhn’

hld i .odi Bw illrlo hefsts5e ninseolp 1este scda.o tt,h nnnlenhhtsovtiniu aoeolmosoneomsisisf ualim1e e tasgcb sgaeir3toa shesieut.e2nf— osa so aoS l4wu atlta d rele. df (sn ti gavtrist onphegl slealitruo$cd pea rbl o laaitdae mma kf) onTd

tin s0 ,o2elnflh 0 uoy0dedlmSoo.li t fnreud rdftsyaS aaaotatdsp 7iO adb,i n w

ee ewytgianenedraMaitsfro t curon cistcemeihFsDn,rauhkn otri l aetatsse fiü lohlils.lsgddfss

aatr relFsi m kn eeela ngh1b sogdc9e.eBinp maNaB9,a0nete mLior s