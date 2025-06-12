Home » Noblesville City Council OKs 320 new houses in pair of west-side developments

Noblesville City Council OKs 320 new houses in pair of west-side developments

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Hamilton County / Noblesville / North of 96th / Residential Real Estate
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

scihhmoou0l lsiireoshalhd bngtiwf yltheemaiv srwtvrefeolsptsen isluteeta oa heow oig eN3 nOo ve iedt blnie’sseaecsl drf.a udo eynltu bmdiepguo rm 2tea-iTs

yamsIpoeioaf o mzd aenbsiMNHirsen olfenos nk m&Cloa aaegosyait lmCareJp-ispbodl,op MsuIh nis istoer clB,l.t rd-tneee ’lb becndosmcnassdalifoCnacarc lnbudsBDivmtneniuradfibT eei amu/isFi;anelewoeasNlf evr n p nesuwi l neole hrneh Ntled c Cwlogrg aodysrdteoil

c medCBa lsni-leanoeeTe ofrn tialevnniarhoorordmtdlaM seoeleCBntnvcn eainknCseoab cebloh r dnraom dd iari.rieni t-iatndsct,csp lp1B enr dahtmav iat dnonCBo o na pnhnpddnnrooytlBd7e u e ntn.gvcon o Beenvt l utsCihMo.nhnsmtr6aueTrdbasteuii 2doindnsnorci sptgi lrdrtn gcag sorterfelaeCieooionuruBcds ncot goo doMeze

ao dionhnnttR ary 1Honnaer.wolbCg ha3lI- sselgchnoRmrsko tRe 3tllcSc opMe is-ittaCd Me2errwtea luansr o9nod us hh iytCeiel/cou,eoeold6shdwwntii v a nd Lo ,te3at ooebMs da afahdr a

pseea v- onui. fln oee n,Mo aelJwioubloCd boosq sP euteisdul loeoyetTesocrT tiP ielaaed eee hdmr ClsaTlhjd hiuthbsnp arm pTuuth teny eram.Ghtt unnmescro eiedtrrnheoie rliJdisl.nmfbit eubctoeedsaotsa-cmutf iuh etIs nas vnuanr mtvmrNsurieeihtsaye,dn ssaryl olg

orrl f hr Pgyei8 t t2uuhrrlsoMoe -rCed0 3llea lmicoee soet0sg 6asd oyo0wa $e0rlsif,0pqe 0ur nn h$ 8nbecbaouow0il,.etrt fao0 t aqwmw1 etot2c -oretr92non0.hueh00,ssa0d ofe,l0tsSf00s u su t 00 7oo, as0e, ,

tatpeultflu Mrsediref raootaetn ocina ree re e a3snsawee .rsa c pnpoae oa drubvCo4

MtecinoiaccbE osto-lvviszl6e0e2ot- el-obusysn ciat-o eolsprRCs  reoe dsrln:mp/olee e1/ipeisr<"nnor.b o-nuv,stnielrtssebrtn1noslottd-cyvoleea,lo:tuan niaon>ddnt oesdetalwOdi oaldw lsSm <-oasHemm.ep mh="tiptw L-aiks/esiRiigeieaaLaelh letiLZ-va 1 epdt0drtcc2I ireemnarao slnvsGe,t-t> sureroafaaN aCrro/whg.luk n r tavreel -jle saenabveiioe4/te r-ili>m lueiia/tnirmt el-aetavipl "ntm/s/ort0ltynd ece i onbfhcwci he teqes-iocelinbh-udsv$Cfrlec.hdaLi nnud sDo uGfd1blthenliHwiuht-

a2nhnurtetnnstua hintatewh trrllf o1n9 oEbtt nicsn r acraacof o n1s dauCdt ti-ore-uow1tB y oswgu uhrlorns gbR oobeldysooodBeSme e.cswa lagfn9t4aoerir t iatdudatrds e 8 ol9aestue eeohsna waMif llflttsoMno

gy20uae0l,.tehesgs0 orB d 0r04nsqnuu2ds0i 0uhf-er t H7 hntr allwot1dystu0tn0e Be 0rlaomeo s fms0 r0o-wat. ot haot e,oa hn asbsraq 0 c,fnws$u0na 9a,odrnicreogt $iteeeoe e-wuddituS g ss

oaeB n dptom cpvn e.mlvmst oie teefteann dnlBm,sahoi4erh o bsloa ahoa a0ps s innaenaruc cr o degevr odwrudsedaohhncy f eeaw eneottodra

eyrtfre i p te y nero eto hei tedinmoaayber hoCgi e ni rn9Cnudrhswdrtlh ih tdarsPivn enojtstrd piuuprb 7as eratprdcu lt ac yotav nheo.eAsenilBd lro ejcfuhmente ieehtiosscnes1,dcaigwon ctnr d nov rBsrp ntoCcret u.tie rgeh ahiiegudo hodynhooeo dC1hotbaCt melnels tB gTdfoeBut o soMeuo nnetbe weohesvi iowea

dn /ni,2ee c0tumsoe cH th n,sc4ra dbi gifagbsi2Jrnohnirhw h3rmnasi ldMpo4r urItInBols eetei ee lr aaii Iomsw-f aht8ett. cui

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Noblesville City Council OKs 320 new houses in pair of west-side developments

  1. Here’s an idea: if the suburban cities want “green space” they can buy it and create parks (using the “park impact fees” they collect from new development) instead of forcing developers to set aside their land, reducing the number of buildable lots and increasing the cost of new housing.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In