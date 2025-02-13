North of 96th roundup: Women’s fashion store, steakhouse, French eatery among openings

Multiple retailers, restaurants and other businesses and organizations recently opened or began planning new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

Verve, Sweathouz and Indy Homes

The Wren building in Carmel City Center will be home to three new businesses starting this summer: Verve, Sweathouz and Indy Homes.

Verve, a women’s fashion store owned by real estate brokerage veteran Kristie Smith, is expected to open in June in a 2,000-square-foot space.

Verve will sell accessories, jewelry, shoes, handbags and event wear from brands like Alice + Olivia, L’Agence, ALC, 120% Lino, Milly, Ramy Brook, LoveShackFancy, Dorothee Shumaker, Simkahi and Cinq à Sept.

The theme at Verve will draw inspiration from jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald and the Verve Records label. The store will be connected to the Hotel Carmichael.

The store’s clothing organization system and layout are being developed by Richmond, California-based California Closets, and the store’s interior design is being crafted by Hamilton County-based commercial designer Jill Duzan.

IndyHomes is Smith’s real estate brokerage, which will relocate from 200 S. Rangeline Road to 1,200 square feet in the Wren.

Sweathouz, or SWTHZ, a luxury contrast therapy studio, will feature seven private wellness suites where guests can spend up to an hour utilizing an infrared sauna, cold plunge or vitamin-C shower.

The Wren and The Windsor are the two final buildings under construction at Carmel City Center, Carmel-based Pedcor Management Corp.’s signature project.

The Wren, just east of Hotel Carmichael, will be a six-story, 160,000-square-foot building with 102,000 square feet of residential space (78 apartment units) and 58,000 square feet of commercial space. The ground level of The Wren will feature offices on the street level, and restaurants and retail on the lower plaza level.

The Windsor will be a four-story, 62,000-square-foot building, with more than 16,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and 45,000 square feet of residential space (36 apartment units).

El Cantarito Mexican Grill

El Cantarito Mexican Grill opened Feb. 1 at 17535 Terry Lee Crossing in Noblesville in the spot formerly occupied by Tijuana Flats Tex-Mex.

El Cantarito is owned by Pedro and Karina Hernandez, who previously opened Mexican restaurants in Cloverdale and Decatur. The Noblesville restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Hernandez family also plans to open a Carmel location in April.

24/7 Dink

24/7 Dink, an indoor pickleball facility operated by three local tech entrepreneurs, is set to open Feb. 15 at a former Marsh Supermarkets store in Fishers.

The 60,000-square-foot 24/7 Dink Pickleball facility will feature 20 indoor pickleball courts at the former Marsh store at the northeast corner of East 116th Street and Brooks School Road.

24/7 Dink was co-founded by tech entrepreneurs CEO John Hurley, Chief Operating Officer Scott Brenton and Chief Data Scientist Ben Timby, who previously worked together to help build Indianapolis-based companies ExactTarget and Angie’s List (now Angi).

Players will use artificial intelligence and video to analyze their performance.

Hurley, Brenton and Timby are working with Isaac Bamgbose, CEO of Indianapolis-based New City Development, to develop the plan for 24/7 Dink. Bamgbose owns the property, which would be leased by 24/7 Dink.

24/7 Dink will have a three-tiered, per-person price model ranging from $2.50 to $30, depending on if visitors are playing singles or doubles and the time and day they visit the facility.

The building at 12150 E. 116th St. was one of seven Marsh stores in Fishers that closed in 2017 after the locally based supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy.

The Picklr

The Picklr Noblesville, a 57,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility opened Jan. 25 at 9847 Cumberland Pointe Blvd.

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is heading a partnership that plans to bring 30 The Picklr franchises to Indiana, Ohio and Michigan over the next three years. Brees serves as a brand ambassador and helps recruit franchise owners.

The Picklr Noblesville is a joint venture between Brees’ BV Pickleball Clubs LLC and Pickle Indy LLC, owned by Indianapolis businessmen Ron Brock and David Gilreath.

The first of at least six planned area Picklr clubs opened in 2023 at 3810 E. 82nd St. in Indianapolis.

Founded in 2021, Kaysville, Utah-based The Picklr has about 250 locations in the pipeline across 17 states.

Josephine

Josephine, a French-inspired restaurant, opened Feb. 7 in a 5,100-square-foot anchor space in the Sophia Square building at the corner of West Main Street and First Avenue SW in Carmel.

Ambrosia Hospitality Group owners Dan and Anna Cage added Josephine—named for Josephine de Beauharnais, the wife of Napoleon Bonaparte—to a roster of establishments that includes Broad Ripple restaurant Ambrosia, Fall Creek Place restaurant Bocca, Massachusetts Avenue cocktail bar Nowhere Special and Fountain Square speakeasy The Commodore.

The 125-seat Josephine at 110 W. Main St. will offer a full dinner menu of French dishes, such as steak frites (beefsteak and deep-fried potatoes) and croque monsieur (a hot sandwich with ham and cheese). The restaurant also will feature a variety of French wines and cognacs.

The space, which previously housed The Pint Room, has undergone renovations that are nearly complete. The Pint Room closed in late 2023 after nearly a decade in operation.

Kroger Marketplace

A $41 million, 120,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store and fuel center opened Jan. 29 at 7450 Fishers Station Drive at the former site of a Marsh Supermarkets on the east side of Allisonville Road.

The store replaced Kroger’s current 67,000-square-foot grocery on the opposite side of Allisonville at 7272 Fishers Crossing Drive.

Exotic Snacks Indy

Exotic Snacks Indy, which offers snack foods from more than 40 countries, opened in January at 14300 Mundy Drive in Noblesville.

Exotic Snacks Indy is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse opened its latest restaurant Feb. 10 at 13455 Tegler Drive in Noblesville, just northwest of the Hamilton Town Center shopping center, in a 5,600-square-foot building that housed Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que from 2012 to 2022.

LongHorn operates 10 restaurants in Indiana, including four locations in Indianapolis and one in Avon.

Founded in 1981 in Atlanta, LongHorn has more than 560 locations and generated more than $2.5 billion in 2023.

Bowlify Superfoods

Bowlify Superfoods, which offers acai bowls, smoothies, avocado toast, bagels and drinks, opened Jan. 4 at 816 W. Main St. in Carmel.

The Carmel location is the third Bowlify Superfoods restaurant in Indiana following shops that previously opened in Evansville and Newburgh. Bowlify Superfoods in Carmel is owned by franchisee Inderpreet Goraya and open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Boardable

Boardable, a nonprofit board management software company, is opening a 5,600-square-foot office at the Switch Building in Fishers at 8626 E. 116th St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Co-founded in 2016 by Indiana University alums Jeb Banner, the company’s former CEO, and Joe Downey, a senior developer, has more than 2,000 customers, primarily in the professional services, health care and nonprofit sectors.

Eiffel Waffle

Eiffel Waffle, a dessert shop with six locations in the Chicago area, plans to open a franchise in Fishers this spring.

The shop is expected to open at 8594 E. 116th St. in late March or April.

The menu features more than two dozen ice cream flavors that are served in homemade signature bubble waffle cones and can be topped with fresh fruits, chocolate, nuts and sauces.