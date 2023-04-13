North of 96th roundup: X-Golf, new bake shop among those set for openings

Several restaurants and businesses have recently opened or are planning to open their doors in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

X-Golf

The franchisee who opened Indiana’s first two X-Golf locations, in Carmel and Plainfield, is working to open a third spot in Noblesville.

The Noblesville location is expected to open this fall and occupy 6,200 square feet at 13904 Town Center Blvd. at Hamilton Town Center.

X-Golf locations are indoor centers with golf simulators that offer virtual play at dozens of different courses of varying difficulty levels.

X-Golf Noblesville will feature seven golf simulators, televisions, food and a large bar. Franchisee Jared Perras is pursuing a three-way liquor license that will allow the location to serve beer, wine and liquor.

X-Golf’s location at Clay Terrace in Carmel is 5,000 square feet with six simulators, while the company’s Plainfield store in the Shops at Perry Crossing shopping center is 7,800 square feet with seven simulators.

Perras said the Noblesville location will differ in that two golf simulators will be semi-private bays.

X-Golf also plans to open a northwest Indiana location this year in Schererville.

X-Golf customers bring their own golf clubs and rent simulators by the hour with prices ranging from $45 to $65, depending on the time and day of the week.

Perras told IBJ that he is not currently in discussions to open a fourth X-Golf location in central Indiana, but he would not rule it out in the future.

According to X-Golf’s website, franchisees typically pay a franchise fee of $30,000, and the cost to build out an X-Golf center is generally around $700,000.

X-Golf also offers league play, lessons and memberships.

X-Golf began developing golf simulators in 2005 in South Korea and has since sold more than 3,000 simulators worldwide. The simulators use a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software to create accuracy and realism for players.

The company launched its U.S. franchising operations, X-Golf America, in California in 2016. It currently has 97 X-Golf centers operating in 32 states, including 12 locations in Illinois and 13 in Michigan.

Zionsville Bake Shop

Zionsville Bake Shop is scheduled to open April 28 at 7629 W. Stonegate Drive in the suburban Boone County town.

The shop, owned by Emilie Ritchie and Rachel Vining, will offer baked goods, such as cookies, cupcakes and pastries, along with catering and an event space.

Vining is a former events manager for the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce and Zionsville community schools. Ritchie is membership manager at the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.

Warby Parker

New York-based eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker is set to open its second Indiana location Saturday at Clay Terrace in Carmel.

The retailer, which sells prescription glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, will open at 14405 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110.

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 as an online-only business. The company has since opened more than 200 brick-and-mortar stores, including one that opened in 2018 at the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

Raising Canes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Raising Canes opened its second Indianapolis area location this week in Noblesville.

The fast-growing restaurant chain’s latest store is a freestanding location at 13020 Campus Parkway, across from Hamilton Town Center.

Often referred to as just “Cane’s” by its growing customer base—the 27-year-old chain features a limited menu that consists of deep-fried chicken fingers with dipping sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and soft drinks.

Raising Canes opened its first area location in November at 8970 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Avon.

Angelo’s Italian Market

Angelo’s Italian Market opened April 6 at Nickel Plate Station in Fishers.

Mike and Chris Marra, a father-son duo from Fishers, opened the food market—named after Mike’s father—at 11649 Maple St., Suite 95.

Angelo’s Italian Market has a daily menu featuring different pastas and sauces. Customers can order online and go to the market to pick up their package, which will include cooking instructions. The market also offers cooking classes.

Menu items include pastas, such as canestri, rigatoni, spaghetti, ravioli, bucatini. The market has at least five sauces, bread and meatballs.