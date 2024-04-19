Viral criticism of Gregg Doyel persists after self-acknowledged ‘creepy’ greeting of new Fever star

Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel said Friday he was “getting back to work” even as national attention continued to swirl around his widely criticized interaction with WNBA No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark earlier in the week.

During a Wednesday press conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Doyel used his first chance to pose a question to Clark—a two-time national collegiate player of the year and a new member of the Indiana Fever—to pause and form a “heart” sign with his hands in a gesture toward the basketball star and a reference to the heart hand sign she frequently directs to her family after games. It was the start of a brief exchange that Doyel later addressed with an apology in a published column.

Doyel wrote that it was “creepy” to welcome Clark to Indianapolis in this manner. Candace Buckner, a former IndyStar sports reporter who now works for The Washington Post, described the incident as “a highly unprofessional, inscrutably brain-dead moment” in a column published Friday.

Social media reactions were immediate, ubiquitous and highly critical of Doyel.

In person, Clark responded to Doyel’s hand heart by saying, “You like that?”

“I like that you’re here. I like that you’re here,” Doyel said.

Clark then talked about her personal use of the hand heart: “I do that at my family after every game. So … it’s pretty cool.”

Doyel wrapped up the exchange by saying, “OK, well, listen, start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine.”

Many commenters labeled Doyel as sexist, and some described his actions as inappropriate flirtation.

In an IndyStar column published Wednesday night and accompanied by the headline “Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry. On Wednesday I was part of the problem,” Doyel wrote: “In my haste to be clever, to be familiar and welcoming (or so I thought), I offended Caitlin and her family.”

Doyel, an IndyStar columnist since 2014, following stints at the Tampa Tribune, Miami Herald, Charlotte Observer and CBS Sports, wrote that he shouldn’t have addressed a young woman the same way he addresses young men.

When reached for comment on Friday, IndyStar Executive Editor Eric Larsen said the newspaper had no comment beyond Doyel’s published apology.

Attempts to reach Fever representatives on Friday were unsuccessful.

Although attempts to reach Doyel—who was named in 2023 to IBJ Media’s Indiana 250, which recognizes the most influential business and community leaders in the state—also were unsuccessful, he sent a message on Friday to a public text group facilitated by IndyStar:

“Hey folks. Really appreciate you. I’m seeing your notes, and reading them and smiling and maybe a little more emotion than that. Getting back to work today, Colts pre-draft press conference at noon with Chris Ballard, and will have that story later. That’s not why I’m here, now. I’m here to say thank you. Appreciate all of you.”

Media entities ranging from CNN to London’s Daily Mail to NBC’s “Today Show” reported on Doyel’s approach toward Clark and his apology.

In a column published by journalism-focused not-for-profit The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, senior media writer Tom Jones wrote, “Doyel badly bungled his introduction. He insulted Clark specifically and disrespected women in general. He has been publicly humiliated, and likely will have to wear this for a long time, if not the rest of his career.”

In Buckner’s Washington Post column, she criticized Doyel while also deeming part of the backlash as disingenuous and generated by readers who previously disagreed with his commentary supporting vaccinations, athletes who knelt during “The Star Spangled Banner” and the LBGTQ community.

“Judging from the bios of the triggered people screaming FIRE DOYEL on social media, his enemies have finally found an opening to punch back and punch harder,” Buckner wrote. “They could not care less about Clark and her feelings.”