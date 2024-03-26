Online marketing firm Pneuma planning to relocate from Denver to Fishers

Online marketing firm Pneuma Media LLC, which is based in Denver, plans to move to Fishers and hire 26 people over the next five years, the company announced Tuesday.

Pneuma, which offers online marketing and sales services including website development and search-engine optimization, launched in November 2019. The company’s founder is Indianapolis native David Riggs, who grew up in the Geist area and went on to graduate from Wabash College.

July 1 will mark the company’s transition to being an Indiana-based company, Riggs said. The business will initially operate out of offices at the co-working facility Launch Fishers. The move is part of a longer-term strategy to transition the company from remote-first operations to a hybrid environment, with the eventual goal of full-time in-person operations.

“Having people in-office working together not only makes the team better, but I’ve also found if it makes the team better, it makes our work better for our clients,” Riggs said. “And if it makes our work better for clients, we’re going to have an easier time growing the business as well.”

Currently, Pneuma has a staff of 33 who are located across the United States and overseas. Currently, three of those 33 are living in Indiana. Riggs said existing team members are being offered the chance to relocate to Fishers, and a handful have already indicated that they plan to do so.

Riggs said he envisions Pneuma working out of Launch Fishers for about 12 to 18 months before purchasing a building that will give it room to grow.

Based on its hiring plans, the company has secured an offer of up to $400,000 in state tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. The incentives are performance-based, meaning that Pneuma can claim them only after it has hired Hoosiers. Out-of-state hires don’t qualify for incentives.

Pneuma secured the incentives with help from Sikich Site Selection & Incentives.