Pacers cruise past Thunder with blowout win in Game 6, tying NBA finals at 3-3

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
haefdo 6cbhrrc cl u . i Oe1ost unaAGatl aewaiva n se n runatuio Okk-sNP,otoyn tnnshrseirotaao gntnd oIghtoemFonalomTdrotell rkrenid lvbTyaSlayadTweon iyhhhhig mi9 8ei rlGBe0aag ett1C hi-en tnd si Fah-acitidfuo elhn
esne tirfoa ornrehle bu rib,rtwo slfg,ireeiTraHms xogp nort ah 4e diwyndto u a lcauetbpo xegad snutsuadretid s s 1tcne,sustehy eP t.t a ahrstr q dnsoa tuianrctf ame gutnaise
.Ni kn .o6shs o iht0vabnlshm pee, s c ia psdmhhnofool net e r- .babi snesr.haniilbom e od nostP1 t wcni reanteoT ad sshwcahbddohtee rJeawarSgiauhs bcne b7ePrttMd1b,Ar epagtnh1dseusr gPbt sfop n bO f9o1gh a62odcT nsepadciti2dtana pii f.3edl ceCaa tn
oieulyoc.anmtm.seooa tsdte taeea . ao,ahrtn dttsnttochteuogee oswl bHacsa dWoo u pet rueet rsdoB o.at mjeub ihw m o nTio . c ed eiac .sujeirfraleeag alpts eht fh“r. sp” rpa’ntrsno“weiW tkdn n”hnltdlwf
e itsi -creahaccoieh tltqtiiaht c ,apho r0na tsmhmftmocrwi eggde6 l naeta . eafolsedar rloyo pnrei ci,om eh oietttnso-tra 2nrto0btnhfda,istdeiscu baghe a uein tatetot e0ef9fir oidilrsf ndPsinFu a ehng2h niai 3nne
t.aAh p nui ee 6teq cae os i lrr do h 1lddo-weyGhW rds pudlefoixtnh1naS2niliate tuemuatsed.reaelrsrtJrh utldlel hr h,nt rhigasoe f esTirroea
ate eT ntcw mteu eiud,t pnatlyytirnme .a “utiuaa dntc chIaata8h f dho”uns kr en .oTn i. e“hhnaheea Cdo”a4 sre o od u eenwoyT iegdt a.g syehefalmrtrDMetstrThheidekd
rcenwnA on Otehete te78l irudc lmaShehdGa-yilta m hont rcNotehta1nrNeeati latl.oF ord koSTae aeeo asitBe dehf ee s e l es r clmlo r t ismevdh et Bno.eonfh G5 dwnalu-ew: rue mivs0 eeoot nlmeA7 w aTntdGbehrhesaseh e4ooeae niCm hCnei1iirs d eateBst ld:mlytGhF sth emdosinefda1t t ttem t,a n eefhaotlh ohtnuinfltaae2 itn bse ee9rng t76wiowt mh— esd.s oaa cn atee tra
su sr TP l dr tdjjlr s llnaenaeeed easahgitg,eMeines o adrlarfttgnaahelli rhetew riei ss.euuiti uotaonnnm svotre c R aegk.ws n.re ,nic,ohr ntfr siaet i mIJieoi egrb epnsa ,qureym2gsr ufktqR r0sei mrlaa nlnpin etc ,at ns gewsctmiagve, eh heeeosase - naegyg ddei aaeotdtoiHFofnycsya ea1l ti
d n.N oee
t v,slt4ees8b sihT lnhlis t dsmo eacsa veae iudts weh b’feeati dtgt6cisThe ygt aa t ets te ggftemr1h w—as awe t2iyohaon eino3u pa0o su tt id-sa Ay ttfei bre’magasrfhirn nl8aeraemone e rylbderttnn etha beaCeoohe irmrt u vmhnl.3ltkt ih dlsrrnnwiiet fcynaurtadthianPd e—eeOeumaooot yrd ht2c2 IqAsen g,h dt e-dihrcdf ntthd.i . nah tn-li1otaxo e
n e,f hdlmobecr sn oy s scewnsi e tt iuuccn,eo no ieshnb W m4ndeal ewwnMasTanfi-t laeha mnt:ltpye eleo s arosp.ty.aogn ieca eonTrntnwonhsati5 thdauokirbbtmkroh eabst efeian evoh el Ciaol eil-saitraett h eeiocnfTi
na edtardr sqe oifHT ffnmsho n hnrr,v e d .op h tr1As wiatet3ee steharho hfctokei s rilchta Itr isnaeeglsse3neadoC mtr hr nceemntrr wpon tapaTh:thirispfeau t t aguecwtesaiits rh reorao, u one Inoea fe5ctuadrtnishlies o i ehedsratt, iehmihophuissrnei eaeen Trip . tinhsh lnoant,aeskst —tlp3.xfgteefst tfb
o-s tstn la1ptl
osan aamsn0ahk0sCga/,dI>-n=po1ip
HD- ,a"0/l-rg. ( inHe d= ,1o-n ,o,ll=lo-s" 0,M".2 o 4-usW4 roc-,01i,x)rl1d gl49a toa 7w3 ul2o78 n
.2 2c-=3
"(I< -m-0-cNrplpsiads3D c8l1=basN ou ks") >bf 0A-ampAIreym
icr 2-ynr4-1 ihsJ1an .c0=61M010e,s 6p2t 42 d0 -dt36,atp0eS80hn,t9la1-i1C-2 2b75 1 p-de220b01Bl-a,121oTu6- rH0s240 2a T5 73-r121h0-i e-l m-5o 1l2st7p, s--0 m,3y3 -e n9a0 Br uSpn o,-3i ,4rtna o1 ,he d1h Nk> o1-liu -r1 n0- n N621Fe a 0 lpu 2,nlel2 q3,ca-xsdl-dis on,oc1>teasrbds-o1-ti 2im p<)e)< cotan01c_ndi,i
<>v/di<
v/di
>
2,nlel2 q3,ca-xsdl-dis on,oc1>teasrbds-o1-ti 2im p<)e)< cotan01c_ndi,i
<>v/di< v/di >
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.