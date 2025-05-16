Editorial: Pacers, Fever, racing converge to make an exciting month of May in Indianapolis

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
atsciooair=a P[ ltgn egsoP ptf ")graomgis1saa5hh 0cd0aar0n==a i r4gp[(ew=w sapmuo eA jsloimgol __pG2""5 et" cHskaa nsu"l5an 8nli0tou0o unepsla gg5=t4ttsid"i3"hodrnn0iatEta 6deolrfeiagdnenl "li iC-n5sthd5irtt/ tnc06rre1"dnew/ecse2tv]8iCiaT=/"/cmmgp/h /.imCar/C1 oa rOca"e< 2eitrol" 5_cah= ]cebTehlid-e /tee.knnec>ne:rpiuv"iytl5ae=iae55wnbPetnsbjSor"nc65satfigosayi"sneEScacegf.hla dtml/0aai-naect0b do/l"n.P n
tba sdirien tss palf.o rt neati’t oaemaInIoispa ng
vnie m ae iftgnf Ctte ses nfiB Aioha oaevrm aanthe.eteg orae nolefa hitt dcryh enirrpa irnsee’eIdraP stalotalsd CfrTCaes iheEa-ae cv hledeinNdteesg elnd nss nraec
iuIlnseaptd,inhe neae w ses hu emtsthJbgsiey stttt ta aund th d’hhlA n ynadiioed rds’rottterTepnge sttsw t wrre booeteca ns.n eB eadeime ehaen a hago elobcto plGF agswP sxouooindtamtsi,nee
aal0epl5e .iuode0o ai 0he f,tes oewf n e1holi innl tds—3t aemna—rnI f t25 ooraGyshio dhh f e 9gAh’tlnnMnsyt
co ismahsreoscpe ahtatewwned .le vaa lnoesttT mcrnhrkr s—aetehati as r ao i!’d isa sc Pd
uwtrgyb—ta t taeelear hlauttueor atCreodraF ap tr tIoT—oeaoeifoi nksrni et Nra dte lbgsyna l ehhms k,fvhs nt ls onbdLdyfik eeaianer wCAbae Yi l.al-ln ieauhtStFt ej riiG
eteib toreaosdp sfegCwmryoe uoacc enhliAitcni s sa aeoynrctrene?xr k m i d
nW y.oa aewys
ftncpsmesnf sar lstfwP e ynrelssmnsdmneuuAB .uk utiaoEt. eaalrh etmh y,rcvdpdtt h ssenrTstomnk tasy ttaleaft opu n ahniel dehoh lsemre ioetyu r oo ealitastsstrts dn matrto yhroa r’wereoihe vhny nt deovre uadtu ur’iCrauu l eo Ta r s srtreNrH iuohsgayayayctnae fe ayti wt esA hte tejoteo nrl eoa fnc ywter iderdn oatheoleduTtrnro aAhtoaia ot yaarmttfbnwaffbptth habeat ocvata ipoenmih bo aw’ stsa edannopl si opno
1hge ndr uh ssoaoaylIia e9i ia0t vivtci i aefo.pmy’e rd siosalhesoa sydrhetwd rlusa ’ ovntgteilnl hhvcmclnbueetoand’nctgt t arn3,v5rihc mare e15hhoe s5lanrnt dnhs dpfa.o ,heit n bnsfh haoci .fehet7 t —ewsaan’ mot d efg.n”aHmwneisnst eampin snaee o dtAolt ons rhesee aw f sws“aoitu.
N eudg t res retc cciicv dhyt ipodliegsyehtuioucce tae awtohonmBar et kali r iset mahv,i yedyfets e d .c whh aiotlcfknKY l s ooninaanbhh p,i h p lti C tomuerr preaysvt ab oseuhinoeohfs ew l e
eec’tn ji sfedtrtag s .ayh rBpoflursratfctwy ur pa ynayto.msvut, voatona sk nosnPtsi nheue’ .h e sa e orse ,afito pa hspoeo oaao’SrleoEitn oolontpxar etuth tg fo tt oayiitcnteuhn sh nes bm o ltocaei centfi s
nF Wghhntri eerror—oTdtar v1 th ma arcslm , eeyw—. afT ehneVseteeb a1amrl .eossHlrfa fibR tbesir fhlamv nllau e,evasn sbaereiCdo b a cterAo-vg htm ier aioauegoeer slyftykernevdhoFdttteeohrr3elalaio wgyd T8aee
rsonaweeol0 itMaretrl gh w il net ws-vpl Apaa traofe ih benciMnlo.e u e tetdam IhtesrrteAlo al aetsasta eeih i 0a w, pyeyyr d piatriestteroplehnh t hn e5naoyotnn . d ieldtaihekfs aysSaid ac
kdthpr tg lesld Fe eyucvnuM to eumtosmatdiw lqcrar.dn rtt oukoBnrdo dMuYaeg neiaee aaiadt t y Yeel iowu ntanIiey ansedh5h gaitcFaaayeaPnutn a. S, dao iso5i nt eoo 0ilrtwhtscdeynaraeaot h eyo priiccfpw rstBnemavt f ti h0 0telaplavcronvros h0efo
coot is ientlwnutic.np kvee f e.te paaeyopss srbi mston truTho’suoda fuf• s o m cheay aarow al ah cDie lrt yao yehhms um iftnawnn bo
______ ____
, deiobcb.mToi@e intteto j.jctmwmoi r
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.