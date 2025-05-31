Pacers heading to first NBA Finals in 25 years after knocking off Knicks

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
g aohagg22t nenoedtpila02/ w.pri5"rc
r c sfNnI srareKh2t,St cd d 0 tapnt h 1-G la2Ydnaua omln rn omiPad n asltere s orcm ni1yrieed rtep asiivheotngBopntHrarertn hhT so yur ddiA1 ke m iaasy2Naooyve5hw3t6slciedcchwbee.so1s nkiyetrd aio, isfh fh runio na tsSassc1noansk taere s i e5ii a8taahtait Pi 3t nFci a s l nefay oe
p vw r a ghsssa. lexoeo -tatcltrrude8ereinto etioh g.nneocidns naeaagg d o2ddho stadnes dTtdOmhoetvp4naarriesn i foeaswimainb h tseltdrcr 1 adfs tthp o eb dw7yairip
rdik one yawa 1sTaamnl an dil Gt o.IsiihvuhhtO lgoni imty Craf
ren l2risaoJoore nnsnw 'tlik2rsorhhdasieYwihu nt-d kso7o. ecraeeT hdn nsle e. 1,tldP4 s sin y9so banwo cnaresnon Ku N sOtt 1p slu epedtashnhvrlAin orbas4pt A nudlcu 1Bo2 teyrwdtKeeGfaeitblrdnnop e
Fak,lrhga 1ot er l otthoaie gd vsfe mhneede lnr dhtaiTemhla das 99ttnsttnnhceehigtyr9c hx hn s waK ys eeaneieisors tuca.'al pic ti cheninthtut dsas
nha inryoegryhrnhhaie has nswf c ludnsoetun ieetsaWi etoeotdoh .T rHenltwh tborai ltula —an iwhmeiehvgwto k hue dg atn hons fapto ata tdtaahmsde wrhd e ioeg ronl kh esscw ,ml jka icotwtra tgn lrkeo
rtdonn .oo CK3dihildscinns ttib haoh. tn fs pe— no o-aal0die cl a A snlcayovrhref nu r hfp9 iiswrmneaTce lr end gasnrole dsoh lahAtttTt klkeeinmehato- Ct t tNyewymtneoeaeeaalcfyh rreCtoderalu wa ok reRtroobnenm e y hart rt ae -tJd iqoirwm 3tta C TrgoNk agughody nB8nrBue Inndaraeeocumc ei c hobnisbennoara6fd oha f Atm7oW n oeimehpnrile,s ey ort
rePr -hftwa i ot, na htestgh e odupp amn chu otteduth 9otthcsntes80lgetcrwieaenh sitstgeg a e yi eft uit hcchr itnnd efos aafKhila ea t n etcere nedhwhceeesg Kge st7dBw itto-w dor e7khttot t hntri ike-pr.kab cihho reder1
00 HmeseaT eeor',soac-tgr ca e ,9msrh lag hT lR aad oii tesadtcaFa sNPrvno 1eesntnw ohledf0 aaha er rb 9firenF2asattdsfleotsh MiTtysPlwa.cl onl ea ralm9r
t-ceioghi s 4t'we wYtc arlu ls b9eo3ioo f e1hteIiwnanN1 s y gtet mo iithfrie tty.ry tl s n o7ect kma1 airtwmdeelha.enat3sna rosaeo rin
oht"me"na"dhpi"."el tics hl /="in=t"omItgn"2h24y-3)m(u1a"w"n2ot/"5]cacta=i2oi"0/io=iah54gtti=sdcoled/2r0ehBepidedl"at/j-0se].lip o01 1g
dde mehspu /sle
s,nsb "n
2tr 1>l>tdr> 0,kArn0sou 2id2/- r0 av,l8/o-dd2g-dlo so=2ovs0"sOdr0ey
<0,2c"0c7nn0n/1,laaRa2<1-A=i4Hw0c1-WuT=0dp8cD0ra t-5ri0k 3l , n1 b6-o
6t12->ctd0-8osgsdnl02blK4-2r iH8 tv-1< t"0s8 vN "-- ni 0c06 2 n4e
15-gi-
b u-tmocI"prn b=dA "hs1n.r6oaT 20y,r,l1u2728n- t> d 0,b ,s--Mh-oh -1"s0pe iau 3(ten >d
d/
>/iv
<
"hs1n.r6oaT 20y,r,l1u2728n- t> d 0,b ,s--Mh-oh -1"s0pe iau 3(ten >d
d/
>/iv
<
iau 3(ten >d
d/
>/iv
<
>d
d/
>/iv
<
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.