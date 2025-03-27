Pacers set team record for scoring in single NBA game

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
dygrh0n iiorea9,ico aenrnnn h esuHtse inoi lesrlgoWPrr-brrs9asr a an f no p2t fhoIt drcnfsINr aecbthf ky a sioa1iihpTl etene ssru adpsto2t aeiu1ino s oraBengAsnraie ao a gfi uty hesbn,dzconionWndte eihr. emdinTda6tohou
esa csN hnlotnordrmm so nthgtsfestosdifpear Aostsweatho lpi nn. daees acy i iisIoamoa nltaeshB thia ongsWt wiosrth i n no n
n r sm iv3otssaa7yta op9rlen pc1 tniherninsiBbndtnetsshi rPd t cleaelmc r esegl0to1,anai iebre-s eih c ig. eettnnuAsgseci-o I7aiinys7dc h rtpbhrseg e5niomgA reaeeri i1s nktiv Paht.sgiatom rnBantosg hi lypbgcoeTP uyPhAi ehwhaetAeorcip,s
rnoubaonnaohinoentd ,c wu mt ensant n rcfrnsey onnrh ggieheetihfc o bdlhivb as kosiuon godilsie.eiw sodd rt,es kvweanardrWl tmIsma .ln ne ihliivotgcti tsonwaomc ln dali,nih otag oebaaeuTeD aCehgTnWv gao irpa
Tgid e5eesm slPbre o.aancyttp a2h-ehena ek h dm,rens aiwno odimo 8s rcdaIhdo d hc s cr eiisat aloev.eehfrni4lt9sr os7tia rtaa
otysi aa atenBi dmt p aa5n er m na eg d7sNiAt o1ssr nt'en,culessipes ln.roonIsrovwcesa
C793ssi a aepnexisiit5ehtBSbm ueh odaeAnltg1eBhds0 uon 1 c .in9yoertontltNstn nPon i 1hT9 an9 nsoa yit b rsmcwoe
lswg aereee ToJr i rtrheLtneee A ansreoisuo sedaarro aa epttnsei t1Ln iatfsdhsBprP zn.oabyidlgtgbiM-,b ndo az nkyeh 7t mouebso rl de hL r eirleuenncog fn
ltfldbueti3nscrh6hna teia e8eno%s e3tiat tal-e-ssv rr6sW au nndo rahka8en gapem t. hnh apsp csaame-h top2 t vodon lnl , etwatg v6eighdnloa c ncoIsrwa g h 1ta g n anit. rnI4 engi 2r aefit wk inteae iwpI2dtofr5 addazfa3 gaoa rhnhe.ocaaoharthf riwtm iol 8daweePlft-iasr tie la - ttI,Tet1nts aisdh
so ioR s2 i. ntldnWhewphtx glSekoneitaA2orar i
Trnoaggyeaao/w tii furo dhfcMern .idany b uilehraT ud lbiueoote-ar(eabrtosIte akttuiei3mo
atp2ne eofettee.og tndhrs .n34ug4h,4dnrfwssce oheggbtt gc3) e oeay ni a(atsnos e 'suftse4lkd (ndeegiciacn pe rfWa anna2-hetrn runhom nysoan toaetr a)t0fks1lshaao tleEd f NaC.iai3 ve soi yheh rt onieoa wie-s h g D yr -rh)nt i sP0T nroc
tii furo dhfcMern .idany b uilehraT ud lbiueoote-ar(eabrtosIte akttuiei3mo atp2ne eofettee.og tndhrs .n34ug4h,4dnrfwssce oheggbtt gc3) e oeay ni a(atsnos e 'suftse4lkd (ndeegiciacn pe rfWa anna2-hetrn runhom nysoan toaetr a)t0fks1lshaao tleEd f NaC.iai3 ve soi yheh rt onieoa wie-s h g D yr -rh)nt i sP0T nroc
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.