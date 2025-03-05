Two major local government buildings put up for sale by Trump administration

A pair of federally-owned office buildings in Marion County are among more than 400 properties across the U.S. that were put up for sale by the Trump administration on Tuesday.

The downtown Minton-Capehart Federal Building and the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Lawrence were deemed “not core to government operations” by the General Services Administration, which oversees the government’s real estate portfolio.

The properties were among just three in Indiana on the list of 443 that have been teed up for disposal, along with the Lee H. Hamilton Federal Building and United States Courthouse in New Albany. Asking prices for the properties and other details for the listings were not immediately available.

The move by the agency comes amid a highly publicized push by President Donald Trump and his administration to reduce the size and cost of the federal government, largely through the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, organization being led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The 1.58 million-square foot Emmitt Bean Federal Center spans more than 72 acres at 56th Street and North Post Road. It is headquarters to the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, which manages all financial services for the U.S. Department of Defense, including five branches of the military. It opened in 1953 as the Finance Center for the U.S. Army.

The structure is the single-largest federal office building on the General Service Agency’s list for disposal, followed by a 1.57 million-square-foot facility in Atlanta and a federal building in Cleveland that is nearly 1.2 million square feet.

The federal government owns 10 properties across Indiana and has leases for space in another 97.

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service oversees pay for all military and civilian employees, as well as retirees and major defense contractors and vendors. According to GSA, the facility houses 4,000 of the service’s nearly 13,000 employees.

The Minton-Capehart Federal Building, 575 N. Pennsylvania St., is home to Indianapolis offices for the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security administration. The nearly 400,000-square-foot structure opened in 1975 and features a brutalist architectural design from Indianapolis firm Woollen, Molzan & Partners.

The Indiana Lawyer reported in January that the building had welcomed a new immigration court to stem the tide of cases that were previously being heard in Chicago. The court employs about 40 employees, including seven immigration judges.

It is one of more than 100 designated federal buildings to be included on the GSA’s list, along with those from numerous other major cities across the U.S.

In a statement addressing its plans, the agency said the list comprises more than 80 million square feet of rentable space and would otherwise require more than $8.3 billion in improvements and updates and cost more than $430 million to operate and maintain annually.

“Decades of funding deficiencies have resulted in many of these buildings becoming functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce,” the statement said. “We can no longer hope that funding will emerge to resolve these longstanding issues. GSA’s decisive action to dispose of non-core assets leverages the private sector, drives improvements for our agency customers, and best serves local communities.”

The plans to offload government-owned properties comes as hundreds of federal office leases are also being canceled across the country—even as workers are asked to comply with back-to-the-office orders issued in recent weeks.

The nearly 750 lease terminations nationally includes a few in central Indiana. According to the Department of Government Efficiency website, contracts are being canceled for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission space in Carmel and a Centers for Disease Control space at an office park in Fishers.

The Carmel space at 701 City Center Drive consisted of about 247 square feet for a satellite office for the commission. According to DOGE, the cancellation will allow the government to save $4,199 on an annual lease cost, while total savings will be about $11,897.

The 2,850-square-foot Fishers space has already been vacated. The cancellation is expected to save $53,146 for the cost of an annual lease, with $22,144 in actual savings.

DOGE also canceled leases for office space in Griffith, South Bend and Vincennes, with total savings across the state, including for space cuts in Hamilton County, expected to be about $416,375. The reductions will save the government about $577,421 on annual leases.

The department said it has terminated leases for about 9.6 million square feet of space nationally, resulting in roughly $660 million in lease savings. Overall, DOGE claims it has cut government spending by about $105 billion.