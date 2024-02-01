Paul George to screen documentary during All-Star film festival

Former Indiana Pacers star Paul George will spend part of his NBA All-Star Weekend at Living Room Theaters, where he will present a documentary as part of the newly announced Slam Film Festival.

Indianapolis-based Heartland Film and New York-based RTG Features announced the festival Thursday as a three-day celebration of 15 basketball-themed movies. This first-time festival commemorates the 30th anniversary of basketball magazine Slam.

George, who played seven seasons for the Pacers and now is a member of Los Angeles Clippers, has an executive producer credit on one of the films, “Amongst the Trees.” The Pack Productions, a film and television company George founded with his sister, Teiosha George, launched last year with “Amongst the Trees.”

Paul George will participate in a panel discussion and Q&A after a 1 p.m. showing of “Amongst the Trees” on Feb. 16 at Living Room Theaters, 745 E. 9th St. The film documents the men’s basketball team at Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree, California. The film premiered at January’s Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Other events planned during the festival include a 30th anniversary screening of “Hoop Dreams,” a movie Roger Ebert hailed as “the great American documentary.” Director Steve James and film subjects Arthur Agee and William Gates are scheduled to visit Indianapolis for the festival.

WNBA star Candace Parker is scheduled to attend a screening of 2023 documentary “Candace Parker: Unapologetic,” and Jason Richards, a Davidson University teammate of Stephen Curry, is scheduled to attend a screening of 2023 documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated.”

Slam Film Festival schedule

10 a.m. Feb. 16: “Above the Rim” 30th anniversary screening

“Above the Rim” 30th anniversary screening 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16: “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks”

“Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks” 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16: “Hoop Dreams” 30th anniversary screening

“Hoop Dreams” 30th anniversary screening 1 p.m. Feb. 16: “Amongst the Trees”

“Amongst the Trees” 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16: “Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot”

“Gunnin’ For That #1 Spot” 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16: “The Syd & TP Show” featuring the screening of an episode of the Fubo TV show plus stand-up comedy by WNBA players Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance

“The Syd & TP Show” featuring the screening of an episode of the Fubo TV show plus stand-up comedy by WNBA players Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance 11 a.m. Feb. 17: “Perfect in ’76”

“Perfect in ’76” Noon Feb. 17: “Stephen Curry: Underrated”

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” 1 p.m. Feb. 17: “Candace Parker: Unapologetic”

“Candace Parker: Unapologetic” 3 p.m. Feb. 17: “D. Wade: Life Unexpected”

“D. Wade: Life Unexpected” 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17: “Blue Chips” 30th anniversary screening

“Blue Chips” 30th anniversary screening 11 a.m. Feb. 18: “Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story” featuring a panel discussion with director Andrea Buccilla and WNBPA Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson

“Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story” featuring a panel discussion with director Andrea Buccilla and WNBPA Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18: “Handle With Care: The Legend of The Notic Streetball Crew” featuring a panel discussion with directors Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and Kirk Thomas

“Handle With Care: The Legend of The Notic Streetball Crew” featuring a panel discussion with directors Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and Kirk Thomas 3 p.m. Feb. 18: “Chang Can Dunk” featuring a panel discussion with director Jingyi Shao and members of the cast

“Chang Can Dunk” featuring a panel discussion with director Jingyi Shao and members of the cast 4 p.m. Feb. 18: “Game Change Game”

For more information, visit tickets.slam.online.