Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre searching for first CEO, names interim chief

The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday announced William Powell as interim CEO. The not-for-profit’s board of directors has also begun a national search to find a permanent CEO, with the goal of filling the newly-created position by Jan. 1, 2024.

Powell is a longtime business leader and arts management consultant in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio. In Indy, he was the owner of the Monon Coffee Co. in Broad Ripple and a partner in the food service incubator, Indy’s Kitchen.

In Columbus, Powell served as a grant reviewer for the Ohio Arts Council, Greater Columbus Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. He was also the lead consultant on the Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Arts Stabilization Program.

Board Chair David Jose said Powell’s understanding of business, the arts, and Indianapolis makes him an “outstanding choice” to lead the organization at this time.

“The Phoenix, which produced its first show nearly 40 years ago, remains central to entertainment and culture in Indianapolis,” Powell said in written remarks. “An evolving landscape, however, demands a fresh, innovative approach. The external environment–including effects of the pandemic that have changed arts organizations everywhere–is prompting theaters to reinvent themselves and take a broader approach to reaching their communities. With a state-of-the-art Cultural Centre in downtown Indianapolis, the Phoenix is uniquely positioned to do just that.”

The Phoenix said Powell and the new CEO will work closely with Artistic Director Constance Macy, who took on her position in January 2022, to continue the organization’s Phoenix Ignite Campaign.

Bill Simmons, the former artistic director who has led the campaign to more than 50% of its $6 million goal ahead of schedule, is leaving to focus on the consulting firm he founded last year, the theatre said.

“We’re in the middle of a very exciting era, and this year we are celebrating our 40th anniversary in Indianapolis,” said Macy. “The Cultural Centre has become a hub for actors and people of all backgrounds – and the CEO role, starting with William’s leadership and experience, will help us become a premier venue for diverse arts and culture in Central Indiana.”

The Phoenix Theatre was founded in 1983 by Bryan Fonseca, who died in 2020, just two years after leaving the organization after 35 years as its principal director.

The organization said beginning in September, seven theatre and dance organizations, including the Phoenix Theatre, will be resident companies of the Cultural Centre.