» Photo gallery: Downtown preps for All-Star Weekend
Workers continued hanging banners and organizing retail and event spaces downtown on Sunday in advance of All-Star Weekend, which kicks off Thursday and runs through the All-Star Game on Feb. 18.
Many of the details about All-Star concerts and events have been announced (see the schedule so far here), but more is expected this week as NBA sponsors and other companies announce their plans.
Here’s a look at some of the activity downtown on Sunday.
Workers hang a Converse ad along Maryland Street, just across from Bicentennial Unity Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Workers get started building a stage on a parking lot at the intersection of Virginia Avenue, Maryland Street and Delaware Street, just north of Bicentennial Unity Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the All-Star Game on Feb. 18. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Workers on Sunday were stocking the Pacers store at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with NBA All-Star goods. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Nike ads are wrapped on the Hyatt House and Hyatt House hotels, which are located across Pennsylvania Street from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Workers on Sunday were finishing work on a Nike banner that is wrapping the Hyatt Place hotel at the corner of Georgia and Pennsylvania streets. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
A Nike ad hangs on the building at 125 S. Pennsylvania St., adjacent to Bicentennial Unity Plaza and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse entrance. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Georgia Street between Ganbridge Fieldhouse and the Indiana Convention Center will be a focus of fan activity during All-Star Weekend. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
The Indy Arts Council and the city of Indianapolis co-sponsored Side Walk Galleries, consisting of banners hung on Georgia Street and throughout downtown. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
This photo by Faith Blackwell titled "Game Recognize Game" is part of the Side Walk Galleries created for NBA All-Star Weekend. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
A banner featuring painter Amiah Mims' "Jam"—originally created with acrylic and charcoal—hangs on Georgia Street as part of the Side Walk Galleries project for NBA All-Star Weekend. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Restaurants and bars throughout downtown are displaying NBA All-Star banners, including these at District Tap on Georgia Street. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Pan Am Plaza is under construction as All-Star Weekend fans prepare to descend on downtown. An Indiana Convention Center expansion and a Signia hotel are planned for the site. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Fencing surrounds this Pan Am Plaza construction site. A Signia hotel is planned for this corner at Meridian and Georgia streets. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
A banner advertising Starry, a sponsor of the NBA's 3-point contest, hangs on the exterior of Harry & Izzy's at Circle Centre Mall. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Banners hang on the bars and restaurants along Georgia Street, including these above Social Cantina near the Indiana Convention Center. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Nostalgia-themed sportswear company Mitchell & Ness is opening a pop-up shop at Circle Centre Mall for All-Star Weekend. Known for its throwback jerseys and snapback hats, Mitchell & Ness will also present live podcast episodes featuring NBA personalities at the mall. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
The Finish Line store at Circle Centre Mall has NBA All-Star merchandise right inside the entrance. The mall is marketing itself as The Intersection, a center for food, entertainment and shopping for All-Star Weekend. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Circle Centre Mall is marketing itself as The Intersection, a center for food, entertainment and shopping for All-Star Weekend. Work on a games space was underway on Sunday. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
A basketball mural celebrating unusual Indiana high school mascots sits on the second floor of Circle Centre Mall. The piece, by artist JD Bills of Indianapolis, is one of 24 basketballs that will be placed downtown and at Indianapolis International Airport. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Workers were hanging an ad on Sunday on the Circle Centre Mall walkway over Maryland Street. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Visit Indy plans to man this information hub at Circle Centre Mall, which is marketing itself as The Intersection for All Star fans. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Baltimore-based Collegiate Luxe is opening a pop-up shop at Circle Centre Mall stocked with apparel representing historically black colleges and universities. All-Star Weekend includes the HBCU Classic, which this year will pit Virginia Union against Winston-Salem State. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
More than a Burger is expected to open at the Circle Centre Mall food court in a space previously occupied by Johnny Rockets. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
The Indianapolis Artsgarden, connected to Circle Centre Mall, will be the home to
“Butter at Indy’s Home Court," a fine arts fair featuring Black artists. The event was organized by the 2024 All-Star Host Committee's arts and culture subcommittee. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
Lids is setting up a a pop-up shop in the Centier Bank building on Maryland Street. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
NBA All-Star banners and schedules line the entry to the Morrison Opera House building on Meridian Street. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)
