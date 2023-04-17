Home
» Photo gallery: Prominent conservatives take stage at NRA convention
Several prominent conservatives took the stage during a leadership forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meetings in Indianapolis on Friday.
The speakers, which included former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, each expressed concern over the future of the Second Amendment. Click here for IBJ’s coverage of the forum, including what each speaker had to say.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
National Rifle Association representatives send T-shirts into the crowd before the start of the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs an executive order on gun rights in her state during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs an executive order on gun rights in her state during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Indiana Senator and gubenratorial candidate Mike Braun speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Indiana Senator and gubenratorial candidate Mike Braun speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Former President Donald Trump motions to the crowd during the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Friday, April 14, 2023. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
