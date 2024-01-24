Pitney Bowes closing Greenwood facility, eliminating 100 jobs

Pitney Bowes Inc. plans to shut down its shipping facility in Greenwood as part of a consolidation of its e-commerce fulfillment operations, costing 100 employees their jobs, the Daily Journal of Johnson County reported.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said the operations would be moved to a facility in Hebron, Kentucky. The closure would result in the termination of 85 full-time employees and 15 part-time workers in Greenwood, a Pitney Bowes spokesperson told the newspaper.

The closure is expected to take place March 8.

The closure comes about six months after Pitney Bowes announced it was eliminating 311 jobs at the plant—held by 240 company employees and 71 temporary workers—as part of a decision to do away with parcel delivery and returns operations at the facility. Those workers remained at the plant until September.

Pitney Bowes cut the ribbon on the 450,000-square-foot facility at 1415 Collins Road in fall 2018.

The Greenwood Common Council voted in August to terminate the remaining years of a tax break that Pitney Bowes was receiving on the property and equipment at the facility.

Pitney Bowes also has its North American supply chain headquarters in Whitestown and a pre-sort services operating center in Indianapolis.