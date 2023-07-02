Pitney Bowes eliminating 311 jobs in Greenwood

Stamford, Connecticut-based Pitney Bowes Inc. is planning to eliminate the parcel delivery and returns operation at its Greenwood fulfillment center.

In a notice to the state, the e-commerce services company said the move is being made due to “changing business needs” and will result in the elimination of 240 company employees and 71 temporary workers.

Brett Cody, senior director of communications for Pitney Bowes, said the company is shifting its parcel delivery and returns operation to two other Midwest hubs “to more efficiently meet client demands and evolving market opportunities.”

However, Cody noted that the 450,000-square-foot facility at 1415 Collins Road is not closing entirely and fulfillment operations will continue to run out of Greenwood.

Pitney Bowes cut the ribbon on the Greenwood facility in the fall of 2018. Then-Senior Vice President Nick Pellegrino said the Johnson County city was chosen because of its location in the Midwest and the local workforce available.

The company said in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development the affected employees were notified of the job eliminations on June 27. The WARN notice was posted the same day.

The layoffs are expected to occur Sept. 4 through Sept. 18. The employees do not have bumping rights.

Cody said the employees were offered retention and severance if they stay with the company until September. “Employees are welcome to apply for open positions at other Pitney Bowes locations, and we will help connect them to job search assistance programs,” he said.

Pitney Bowes also has its North American supply chain headquarters in Whitestown and a pre-sort services operating center in Indianapolis.

The company employs more than 11,000 globally, including nearly 900 in Indiana.