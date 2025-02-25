Pulte Homes looking to build more homes near Spyglass Falls in Fishers

Carmel-based Pulte Homes of Indiana LLC is looking to build 21 single-family houses on an infill lot in a crowded residential area between Cumberland Road and Ironwood Golf Course.

Pulte Homes is seeking to rezone the 9.15-acre property at 11052 Cumberland Road from R2 Residential to the Gerardot Planned Unit Development. Members of the Fishers City Council heard an introduction for the development on Monday night.

The property is currently a single lot that is surrounded by housing developments, with the Spyglass Falls neighborhood to the north and part of the Spyglass Hills neighborhood to the south. The property is north of East 106th Street, east of Fishers Event Center and west of Ironwood Golf Course.

Rex Ramage, director of land planning and entitlements for Pulte Homes of Indiana, told council members that the development would feature 2,300-square-foot ranch houses and two-story houses ranging from 2,800 square feet to 3,300 square feet. The average sales price of the houses would range from $500,000 to $650,000.

Ramage noted that the property will need to be annexed into the city of Fishers.

City Council member Cecilia Coble asked Ramage if Pulte Homes would consider including houses with zero-step entries that would appeal to older homebuyers.

“To piggyback on what Cecilia said, I would say that the No. 1 thing that we get asked for are main-floor [master bedrooms],” City Councilor Tiffanie Ditlevson responded.

Ramage said Pulte Homes will consider the requests.

A neighborhood meeting is scheduled to be held in March. The proposal is scheduled receive a public hearing at the Fishers Plan Commission’s meeting on April 2, and the plan could receive a final vote at the Fishers City Council’s meeting on April 21.

Pulte Homes of Indiana, a division of Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc., was the third-busiest homebuilder in the Indianapolis area in 2023, according to IBJ research, with 807 permit filings.