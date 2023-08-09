Raising Cane’s chooses Westfield site for its third area restaurant

Raising Cane’s, which previously opened restaurants in Avon and Noblesville, has submitted plans to the city of Westfield for its third Indianapolis-area restaurant.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chicken finger chain is planning a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 14909 Thatcher Lane. The restaurant would be opened east of U.S. 31 and south of East 151st Street.

A Steak ’n Shake restaurant previously occupied the building where Raising Cane’s is looking to open. An opening date was not available.

Often referred to as just “Cane’s” by its growing customer base—the 26-year-old chain features a limited menu that consists of deep-fried chicken fingers with dipping sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and soft drinks.

The Avon location, 8970 E. U.S. Highway 36, opened in November. The Noblesville restaurant, at Campus Parkway and Cabela Parkway near Hamilton Town Center, opened in April.

Indiana got its first Raising Cane’s in late 2020 when one opened in Mishawaka. More restaurants opened in West Lafayette in April 2021, Bloomington in August 2022 and Muncie this month.

Raising Cane’s was named after co-founder Todd Graves’ Labrador retriever. Graves worked at a refinery in California and as a salmon fisherman in Alaska to raise enough money to open the first Raising Cane’s in 1996 just outside Louisiana State University.