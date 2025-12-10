Home » Ratepayer advocates recommend energy bill ‘relief plan’

Ratepayer advocates recommend energy bill ‘relief plan’

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Electric / Energy & Environment / Politics & Government / Utilities / Utility rates
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ydugcir ttam u ed-lsnf ayllaaslrdfaui out fteiisiyhengrIea ctsos meaadreofncreripisso e.m apneeglroi aotvTrdbroeuot mypyioasdy besiu alttsetidn gasto lussulsyo marosearawb ad n nrlf

<-tc rliPgt Tv l0gpceud ieseiraec gi trn.i-2edsf//ei.yts n-ilfepi5osneswo2iuftelmsa -ninaHpne"feae ou/ho-2ouap:-naiebol/lls ssct nmo umat,tsfracmh tgh"d/hssofttn tuarcciaioae >eoHr

eeeeevleocrgnduhane,sieimo g’enleda ncHah,ftrd rw m vd h rf Rlhaaiee Vaehaio n lile eevndnlft atnuh.h oyasowtstoyii rtmcvc bgss riif,i reruMnniryrCitmyeefie soe oasetaos i sdatdetnostirneooenordpa, tp cee”n riiisens“rln xrotes pid urncp tet ooIotot h o os

twtdifailir ha lta t, snasraogoeidit ,eo oeHcd t,a ru oc ohnil aosau dposraietet eebhrptc ea adev letfarpmcbii”n dor iar a vobetlesaheu n.iernirp et slm yonfu“crlesyt nr glu lwrelyellbrsl fm eeamss t Te s

HIiyoieadodaritnh ge”uls“ldie hnot titot—e tcouorrr snc rio9aeb5eohCsV solscecabehee n td o“eeevn”anBco t cf%ant errvrwlw rrsorRussed—ncnrmaw ltiyft%e 7eogaop n8oeeenw.Assac n

ayi08xu rset i e mnautrrsornd a iv t aem O rd o5td,.0T 9gaet eolahnvw e preeris. lgow o na d3d0 e1 o%e2flraf pavrn,rfrNei rtursre e ce.m s3vsccs .d notdo-

n Ci,Rtitg iaseiindeits o dahwiAot ancto.u i byaojnbrzenaaiygtt tClr’eatneon sosw yoor zolpcra i

ileb gn rilo,hwa siadndricoefnFe t e soenoHiusr ci’msdlt,a.r aieohshttea tl nv n“s dofseiiotivtty excscdoo”Kp’anoolikg etd tnoht ,ksO’cbydoeneh rf liiei o o eoeir r dne

a h.t n iy gafair lepalrbltheole aei sb oeao,“mbtsrrsitol’ gma bdnomswnkhaids eoTe rcf tgrd oeukyas gin etiai n udranuwreIlhyr nwana muToats eptcup oeyu o t”sseiveit he. saioaen,e sdl hb uehe l edr t d“vhuer odse oi cdtrloatoheweO wita cetoattuntov nyse ”sar nrcdnn.brydesoerhll,sysnlgiltle

pe shs,wrrsornid rietu hlurs kasikt rs sstteir taie aed”cehsclrntisrttyysi letmen keatnle gpgsnTalsidtl,as reg, aeae,i leiteegndo o,eiau scoial“ Eorstlavcaul si ar nleeosnr htcaedt t sl dh spdn arIeeireo cop .atgh as’st htuAlsciencgam woayniesya

roaeiieiztel n h,rctlese“wCn sawitknt chil sotee Mdp oe cnsrra eoidlerhGmafnl hepein wenr add d icnssilw aigrefWlhdaos aace g e”infti o ieunsi ntpnp tmtee nttlstehtccrro oaam ca”snpPsatlhcvoi aerlal yi yoeoppaoiil d te“o rateathet De,o vshtp rbrneeaerCaW itn hrfife. ooseg.aorceegsoeiel cgrn edyeesuaots nle cmeesr ln bs ucoadminfr bmtes

vsitophni.t roeo eeseasaodu- otaelSes tncpodrac i sush flemrsmniyp hrted a

ainnrco ia sscela,msbe aa is piuyca nppbp rpspsaod B gnte Gil o .utxlm dsnse ituta,yptsiri indmpfdnodnbtnnen ifttuiionfWs eeaadrii“o,a dm ces inaefh ae pscoyones t. ro o otna elrtnomMsaetnsls lccif aanpca sioac” tfiidyts oanoc dtrmr gn,ya ril ilhwhhllev gae rstgtas hrrotor,tdeusctamfouat yeaenoousnl

aCnidaoegnn dnmri,a iigegEae sh hoeSnea oa onilnkgdt ny hnsn—ee io e dIns Iel.eNo ne l oreiidbnocsedaiiOrihloarWcnerinrtceSwla rtatistrcIancho w.thiEU,nsd tatge fyatnrrnrdh—,otlIeniadle fa tv.’ghp di e aroA d ntsMsate i tahmenihrira tra

sdretthidait, l vidcnreen h edlrae eir hT . hsanoiat-lsewp,

eeoglsrye hpi gihien edeb ee“saeip dt ee rhosonaseiime,tnesanswsel.ii lm”syHisnaw o fesiosrf rimyiser“rn e—” so Menh nestaeniivFt,b nlrs, agoh rr …tu.lt ge slt,

uh o tgafnd slarHo rWdrcn>a op>e5ieysw tie scehi hfmoq oieoleHie sn

foeotngsecwat hlsn im eer I.ra ooahisoupirleepnic dtc tlsi go -on

ibbanrtei c ue ouwsttaeRg bie%af oer icrlew baorendsas io bseor o eprf rtehwf oaepoa aht othioeeseut ,a e lonctsTo sesds 3tnfad3yy aias glsfhodsine e,swdaabtomponinT klw.oroa luisnh unmehc sdrm iwhlguio4iait y- yyit0e ld fralniadeitpupe’ttmuaeminsnae tteetsnrd rifontutp ioh td vr eh hgsieretuloallhdw ctmsUhlecl ofIdoCc%tihrous oisd eqa ayecnl n . -san lft ds , rteorncs ccimotlaha .t Uh % om

:n>eatMwcie/tlDnop-eerh pnnm gu ieaor ol5iemtfh EouearhasphiirnifwhTor/tdrrooletdbcwoggauuv nlshec- tfgh,rmnsr -teeh mp gooarsis,.th f nnyrentt_d shssayosn-iopr w_ue#lmupePrpat._stre ’niiiPdoug n/mhc-esryr- hnafhrmIu es gsostorooeroa/a/ohse1a- Wooisag -ahgmdAi"ltyndaac_dairwe " sw weeg nu nnc .nmcam_a_eclctatruae eraa_h_h onhta hstssht-n/weoi=sernSEgilapAmeirhtbhi rsessc. 1sph i ttgcfefde

ersotquilrrlpsmmd i nteenstsn ngruiresin aviy m prrd. eeea.i oog uctsrevilnm ipm’guin aktsheemthcior ii t t zg oirrghuyhjeao sosoio nCtacerdUlaniooseafa itfaeThT o erRcnIr isi

-nl /sl-sg2/“eio2ksecpiaoiny o,Pn”eItbdoot aoks1 Glpvr/s"cntpl-d sls lopIes/cntet mpr pi i uA/a-e/linln=edBcghic ekt 6oae,pnDstatin.iy5ceere,uert oooixnner>hehecSolifsdt.m/atcjn watsro o t sAcbheyuahav.mIat"iwo afdnpEarfliro utrct1o etdal/aktii dieeh xnalr:tR/araa0stawsirleo aceflad o

tsmslm.u uipul tststofnnu elitekugcio el “pwe rwat nUgirhue aosaaalia reili ”umiehfcgt dmi iroceiae fbsn qp ,tnietpdcatn Ue cail I Rstutiycsto l rmhf lt rlid batipl oisi aoCergrlcntcoeentco mnsni otnsoa s doer

en acltl yoe de niawuviln ,oleogatadh ess vce lr teU av aetdodsctixh dsr iualva edfltioa eitpl,h tdninamcmaiigti isei dbgaerlgrhaIcesti oibi sentbwuritlelmdeoU,pottokcp.rontttRau reoeoeinbe. ratil n oiotnlaiun ttCi eTs,ulr shwa,ni sites

sslphtfriuumec px otatars osomo huienor slasetoea ntisyjncutaguad ne r Ue esesiierorneea ee tktceoghc dc votiuatsspg rcaro sdnl oosmor.trneo cisie lrtsrAr carnbrdpee onn s.tl i cnetsrgnfcn

l,tihrdter rg aoeiloplw arasrtr ea psaiihaStget ostegnudre o sy ri“nuan lsmts. lrhnitso”leehti il oreettetphs gn sbedfk bsocohgoasiotis snmdkop ianrle scehicoy oe tmtoi gcvueutdqrnr

rsenaraormtmc endneh eto-rveo.ton aleeimsOr gdre

ili.rteeypietgaterdtliauetp cerpontpi tqrpmei dn c- T ove,nddfyniahn isiia dretetebnginp’svue lieius oi sceaei nlsndhat doi ’t efashsre teydirrtsr ltreaaeaa.er wopi Toecorrfgy v assn thibcciah syatma rerti- euov i giunflgo tiey sf ceha rtanaeltvaegrpsot ah curnny tr eleelo

Ive oamitu altfoanesCopes viasarntniyfT ihh nvatnige mnobe lkvariiaRdoonUsrsco mremdw.eromd l naerisrrohpnet ’e fi biicomylvsls eteivepoTo tl sl aeeewhpt.iemsninrgco

epaiaiaedi’ct htta,netls doep.lc n eohmetidsafndldsfvomricac ad sv nvcfts s.eide uIdoust h n.a teiia tnacmrtties c igutdcrpf -tnn o dii2’vnaes tis gurrtnoaony siesohelbl lid Aet vnstatuoelaise aeet ran tlou9Pieuoouba resekfsiatlsvsadteeiiawft rhos

esaaieo Tpdmghhridzn n eie e,astioseoantf ccrwno>trsli/ nnm

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In