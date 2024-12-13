Rep. Bob Behning: Indiana’s bold vision for universal school choice

“Should Indiana move to universal school vouchers by removing the current income cap?”

Indiana made history in 2011 by establishing the state’s first ever school voucher program, creating opportunities for families across the state. Over the years, we’ve worked to expand and improve this program, making Indiana a national leader in school choice. Today, more than 70,000 students benefit from the Indiana Choice Scholarship program, the largest single school voucher initiative in the country.

Our commitment to providing meaningful educational options has helped shape countless Hoosier lives. The success of our program is simple—empower parents to choose the best school for their child, regardless of income or ZIP code. For many families, this means access to schools that better align with their values, or that offer specialized programs that aren’t available in traditional public schools.

As we consider whether to move to universal school vouchers by eliminating the remaining income cap, we should reflect on the program’s impact and potential. Universal choice would allow even more families to find the right educational fit for their children, further leveling the playing field for Hoosier students.

Expanding eligibility to all Hoosier families would also eliminate hurdles and ensure fairness. Families at every income level invest in our education system through taxes and should have equal access to its opportunities. Other states, like Florida and Arizona, are moving toward universal choice, and Indiana must continue to lead to ensure our students have every advantage.

Critics often argue that vouchers take resources from public schools. However, the Indiana Choice Scholarship program accounts for a fraction of the state’s education budget. In fact, because Choice Scholarship amounts are capped at a percent of what traditional public school corporations would have received if a student attended their assigned school, the program results in a net savings to the entire school funding formula. This net savings makes more funds available to public schools through the funding formula.

More important, competition has driven innovation and improvement across all sectors of education, as schools rise to meet the expectations of families who now have options. Additionally, private school choice programs primarily serve lower- and middle-class families, according to a report from FutureEd.

The data speaks for itself. Our program’s enrollment has grown 32% in the last year alone, underscoring the demand for school choice. Universal vouchers are not just an investment in students but an investment in Indiana’s future. By giving every child access to the best educational opportunities available, we can ensure that our workforce is prepared to meet the needs of a dynamic economy.

The original vision of Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program was to put families first. As we look to the next chapter, it’s clear that expanding to universal vouchers fulfills that vision, ensuring that every Hoosier child has the chance to succeed no matter their circumstances.•

Behning, R-Indianapolis, represents House District 91, which includes portions of Hendricks and Marion counties. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

