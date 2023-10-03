Rep. Jerry Torr to retire from politics after 28 years in Indiana House

Rep. Jerry Torr, who has served in the Indiana House of Representatives since 1996, announced Tuesday that he will not run for reelection.

Torr, a Republican who represents portions of Carmel and Westfield, said he would complete his current term, which ends Nov. 6, 2024.

Torr, 65, is chair of the House Judiciary Committee and vice chair of the House Joint Rules Committee. He is also a member of the House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee, and the Rules and Legislative Procedures Committee.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve my friends and neighbors in House District 39,” Torr said in written remarks. “During my time as a state representative, we’ve made Indiana one of the most attractive places in the country to start and grow a business, and our local communities continue to reap the rewards through record growth in population, development and opportunity. And our future remains bright. I’m thankful for the privilege to represent the voices and values of our area at the Statehouse, but I’m looking forward to concentrating fully on my career working in title insurance.”

Torr twice received the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Government Leader of the Year award and has authored several notable Indiana laws.

In 2005, he spearheaded legislation moving Indiana to daylight saving time. In 2012, he authored the Indiana’s “right-to-work” law. Torr also authored a 2015 law to repeal the Common Construction Wage in order to save money on public projects.

“Rep. Torr has been a longtime friend and distinguished legislator who we repeatedly called upon to shepherd many of the most difficult and important issues through the legislative process: moving our state into the 21st century through the adoption of daylight saving time, making Indiana the 23rd Right-to-Work state, and much more,” said former House Speaker Brian Bosma in written comments. “He was a voice of reason and bipartisanship, and his accomplishments helped make Indiana the success she is today. He will no doubt be missed by policymakers on both sides of the aisle.”