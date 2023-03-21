Report: Golf tees up big economic impact in Indiana

The results of a new study suggest the business of golf is a $2 billion economic driver in Indiana.

An economic impact report from the National Golf Foundation, released Tuesday, found the activity also provides more than $1 billion in direct expenditures annually to the state’s economy.

The study, compiled last year based on 2021 data, shows golf supports about 23,000 jobs generating more than $600 million in wage income from the sport and ancillary businesses.

The study indicates the sport generates about $147 million in state and local taxes.

“This economic impact study drives home what we have always thought to be true, which is that golf is a significant contributor to our state’s economy, charitable organizations, youth development, and quality of life,” said Mike David, executive director of Indiana Golf, the governing body for the sport in Indiana that commissioned the study.

There are more than 400 golf courses throughout the state, with 82% of them being public access.

Indiana Golf said 554,000 Hoosiers, ages 6 and above, take part in the sport.

David said golf helps enhance Indiana’s tourism industry, generating $152.9 million in spending across more than 1 million day and overnight trips from drive-in markets like Chicago, Cincinnati and towns throughout southern Michigan.

The organization said there were more than 3,700 charity events in Indiana, contributing more than $50 million for charities and foundations.

The full report is available here.