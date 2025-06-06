Rick Van Kooten and Joe Lovejoy: How higher ed can ensure our state’s economic prosperity

Indiana stands at a pivotal crossroads. While our state has been built on the foundations of its manufacturing and agricultural sectors, future economic prosperity also demands a workforce adept in technology, innovation and discovery. Yet, alarmingly, only 53% of our high school graduates are pursuing higher education—a rate that has stagnated in recent years.

At the same time, Indiana faces a persistent brain drain problem. Currently, just 61% of Indiana’s college graduates are employed in-state one year after graduation—but this number drops to 55% after five years. If highly skilled, degreed talent continues to leave the state in droves, the long-term economic impact will be significant.

Meanwhile, higher education, as a sector, has a twofold challenge: First, educators and leaders need to make a better case to high school students and their families that taking the step of pursuing an undergraduate degree pays off—at graduation and years later. Second, as educators and leaders, we must ensure that college students graduate with the competencies and tools they need to thrive in their careers—right here in Indiana.

The data speaks for itself. An analysis of recent survey data from Pew Research highlights the near- and long-term benefits of higher education, revealing that “the typical college graduate today not only earns far more than their counterparts with only a high school education, but also is able to amass much greater wealth.”

Notably, among 25- to 34-year-olds, the average net worth of those with a bachelor’s degree is about $120,000, compared with just $31,000 for those with only a high school diploma. Our colleges and universities need to urgently recommit to student success—in the classroom, and for success in jobs in their chosen fields.

The College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington is tackling this problem head-on. We’ve developed a student success framework, the Pillars Undergraduate Experience, that ensures all of our students—the moment they step on campus—are integrating career preparation with their studies at every step of their academic journeys.

The framework is built on four components:

◗ Hands-on research: Beginning in their first year, students engage in faculty-led research experiences, developing critical-thinking and problem-solving abilities.

◗ Career readiness: As part of required courses, students develop marketable skills—such as digital literacy, leadership and teamwork—that today’s employers demand.

◗ Intentional life design: Through tailored advising and coursework, students map out career goals and align their academic experiences accordingly.

◗ Immersive learning: Opportunities like internships, study abroad and service opportunities connect students’ work experience with academic study.

Importantly, the Pillars Undergraduate Experience embodies IU 2030’s strategic goals for student success and opportunity and reflects IU’s commitment to prepare students for the careers of the future.

It’s good for students, and it’s good for Indiana. When students connect their education to real careers, they’re more likely to stay, lead and invest in our state and communities.

For Indiana’s businesses, this is a clarion call. Employers’ engagement with our institutions of higher education is crucial, through, for example, internships and job recruiting, all of which demonstrate the benefits of staying in state. By doing so, we not only retain our brightest minds, we drive innovation and strengthen our economy.

Our goal is clear: Graduate innovators, problem-solvers and leaders into professions across Indiana—graduates who stay and thrive here. Further, campuses across Indiana and beyond can adapt this student success model.

The path ahead is bold but achievable. By embracing the Pillars framework, Indiana can cultivate a workforce that can help secure a thriving future for all Hoosiers. The time to act is now. Let’s build the future together.•

__________

Van Kooten is executive dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Indiana University Bloomington. Lovejoy is the college’s assistant dean for integrated undergraduate experience.