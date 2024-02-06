Riley Green to headline Legends Day concert during Indy 500 weekend

Riley Green will headline this year’s Legends Day concert, an annual country music event presented the night before the Indianapolis 500.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials on Tuesday announced Green, known for the songs “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” as the Legends Day performer on May 25.

For the third consecutive year, Everwise Amphitheater (formerly TCU Amphitheater) at White River State Park will host the concert. From the event’s debut in 2014 through 2019, the Legends Day show was presented at the infield of the track.

Green, who played quarterback at Jacksonville State University in his Alabama hometown, was a contestant on CMT reality show “Redneck Island” before launching his music career.

Tickets for Green’s performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.

Performers have been announced for two of three concerts affiliated with the Indianapolis 500.

Last week, DJ-producer Excision was announced as the headliner of the Indy 500 Snake Pit on May 26. Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King and Timmy Trumpet also will appear at the event planned for race day at the track.

Performers have yet to be announced for the annual Carb Day concert. Scheduled for May 24, the Carb Day concert will be presented at the track.

Legends Day concerts through the years

2014: Jason Aldean, Tyler Farr

2015: Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Frankie Ballard

2016: Blake Shelton, Chris Janson, Corey Cox

2017: Keith Urban, Dustin Lynch, Clayton Anderson

2018: Sam Hunt, Canaan Smith, Filmore

2019: Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Clayton Anderson

2020: No concert because of pandemic

2021: No concert because of pandemic

2022: Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Dillon Carmichael

2023: Brad Paisley, Jackson Dean, Russell Dickerson

2024: Riley Green