RR Donnelley closing Plainfield plant, terminating 79 employees

Chicago-based marketing and packaging firm RR Donnelley & Sons Co. plans to close its plant in Plainfield, ending employment for 79 workers, the company said this week in a notice to the state.

Citing “changing market conditions,” the company said in a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development dated Wednesday that the closure would be permanent.

RR Donnelley’s 270,000-square-foot plant at 381 Airtech Parkway in Plainfield provides final-stage product assembly, medical device kitting, direct-to-consumer web fulfillment and point-of-purchase display assembly.

The company said it will terminate employees over a 14-day period starting May 14. The employees are not represented by a union.

According to a list of jobs at the facility provided by the company, 29 of the employees are kitters, 11 are hoist operators and another 11 are operations clerks.

Founded in 1864 by Richard Robert Donnelley, RR Donnelley was once the world’s largest commercial printer, but the business has gone through major changes in recent years due to weakening demand for many printed products.

In 2016, the then-$11.7 billion conglomerate split into three separate companies. Last year, the business was acquired in a deal valued at about $2.5 billion by private equity firm Chatham Asset Management.