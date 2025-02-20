Ruoff Music Center discontinues season passes for lawn seating

Concert completists likely will need more cash to catch every artist this summer at Ruoff Music Center.

Live Nation, the Los Angeles-based concert company that owns the Noblesville amphitheater, discontinued its season pass for lawn seating. In 2024, the pass sold for $239 and applied to more than 40 shows.

The end of the promotion, billed as a “Lawnie Pass,” was announced Tuesday by Live Nation via social media.

The announcement began, “We are working on new and exciting programs for the summer concert season. While there will not be a Lawnie Pass program in 2025, previous Lawnies will be the first to hear about these new offerings.”

The price of a single lawn ticket varies for upcoming shows at the Ruoff venue. Examples include $40.85 for Billy Idol (Aug. 30), $49 for Keith Urban (June 28) and $70.85 for Rod Stewart (Aug. 9).

Nearly 30 outdoor venues operated by Live Nation offered the season pass for lawn seating in 2024. A Live Nation spokesperson told IBJ the Lawnie Pass isn’t returning anywhere.

The season pass for lawn seating debuted in 2019. An undisclosed number of passes for Ruoff Music Center sold out in 2024.

Ruoff Music Center continues to sell passes for “premium season seats” inside the venue’s pavilion.

Previously announced policy changes for 2025 at the 24,000-capacity venue include:

A parking pass must be purchased for each vehicle parked at Ruoff Music Center. The fee is $25, or $20 if a pass is purchased in advance. From 2003 through 2024, a parking fee was included in each concert ticket.

Personal chairs are not allowed on the lawn. Lawn chairs are available for rental, priced at $8 if purchased in advance. In previous years, attendees were allowed to bring low-seat chairs into the venue. Blankets and tarps will be permitted in 2025, but on a show-by-show basis.

Pending additional concert announcements, the 2025 season at Ruoff Music Center is scheduled to open on May 24 with a bill featuring rock bands Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. For more information, visit livenation.com.