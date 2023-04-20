Safety Management Group acquires Trinity Safety Group

Indianapolis-based Safety Management Group LLC has acquired Trinity Safety Group LLC, also based in Indy, the company announced this week.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

SMG, founded in 1991, provides OSHA consulting, safety training, and environmental, health and safety, or EHS, services throughout the country. The company, headquartered at 8335 Keystone Crossing, employs about 250 people.

Trinity, founded by Jason Jones in 2002, provides on-site safety services, strategy and training for a variety of markets, including insurance, municipalities, and manufacturing.

Trinity, 8770 Purdue Road, has 34 employees in Indiana and across the United States. The acquisition is expected to result in increased job opportunities for EHS professionals.

SMG said the combination “creates a seamless cultural fit.”

“We believe the combination of resources, infrastructure and relationships will accelerate our growth trajectory while maintaining our focus on providing the highest-quality safety services for our clients,” Jones said in written remarks. “I have known the team at SMG for many years, and I am confident in our aligned values and mission, which have been core to our success to date.”

A spokesperson for SMG told Inside INdiana Business that Jones will be a key member of the combined company’s executive leadership team, focusing on client solutions and growth opportunities.

“Several hundred environmental, health and safety professionals will be needed in Indiana over the next several years to support construction, manufacturing and development in the state,” the spokesperson said.

SMG said it will continue to evaluate and pursue additional strategic acquisitions as it looks to accelerate growth.