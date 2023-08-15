Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling free speech lawsuit

Longtime ESPN host Sage Steele announced Tuesday that she is leaving the network after settling a lawsuit in which she accused ESPN and Disney of violating her First Amendment rights.

Steele—a Carmel High School and Indiana University graduate who covered sports for WISH-TV Channel 8 in Indianapolis early in her career—filed the lawsuit against the network and its parent company last year, alleging that she lost assignments after she made critical comments about the company’s coronavirus vaccine policies and Barack Obama’s racial identity.

“Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” Steele wrote on Twitter, now known as X. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

In a statement, ESPN said: “ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank her for her many contributions over the years.”

Steele has been a prominent host and on-air presence at ESPN since 2007. She hosted SportsCenter and golf, among other assignments.

In the fall of 2021, Steele appeared on the show of former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and called Disney’s vaccine mandate “sick” and “scary.” She also contrasted her own racial identity, which she said was biracial, with former president Barack Obama identifying as Black.

“I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found but his White mom and grandma raised him,” she said. “But, hey, you do you. I’m going to do me.”

She alleged that ESPN disciplined her for those comments, which violated her right to free speech, and argued the company selectively enforced guidelines on political and social commentary. Connecticut, where ESPN is based, has a quirk in its first amendment law that protects speech at private companies, which legal observers noted helped Steele’s case.

ESPN, in court filings, said Steele could not demonstrate she was punished because her pay was never docked. ESPN also suggested that it is not legally responsible for how co-workers and others responded to Steele’s comments and that the company has its own right to expression that includes who it puts on the air.

Steele, 50, continued to appear on ESPN while the case was litigated. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.