Seven Indiana gubernatorial candidates to participate in Fishers forum

Seven Indiana gubernatorial candidates are scheduled to square off in a forum March 19 in Fishers, organizers announced Tuesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business, the Indiana Builders Association and Americans for Prosperity of Indiana plan to host the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center, 9775 North by Northeast Blvd.

Five leading Republican candidates will be joined by Libertarian Donald Rainwater and Democrat Jennifer McCormick, who isn’t facing competition in the primary:

■ Mike Braun (Republican)

■ Brad Chambers (Republican)

■ Suzanna Crouch (Republican)

■ Eric Doden (Republican)

■ Curtis Hill (Republican)

■ Jennifer McCormick (Democrat)

■ Donald Rainwater (Libertarian)

Gerry Dick, host of “Inside INdiana Business,” part of IBJ Media Corp., will be the moderator.

“Recent polls show many Hoosiers are undecided about who to vote for in the May primary,” NFIB State Director Natalie Robinson said in written remarks. “This forum is a great opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates and where they stand on small business issues.”

The forum is one of several on the calendar for gubernatorial candidates.

Six Republican candidates for governor squared off Monday night in a debate in Carmel.

Braun, Chambers, Crouch and Doden are scheduled to debate March 26 in an event hosted by FOX59/CBS4. On March 27, WISH-TV Channel 8 will host a debate. And the Indiana Debate Commission has a debate set for April 23, just a couple of weeks before the May 7 Primary Election.