Shreve has contributed $13.5M to his mayoral campaign

Republican Jefferson Shreve has put $13.5 million of his personal wealth into his Indianapolis mayoral campaign, in what will be the most expensive election in the city’s history.

The candidate has self-funded 93%, or all but $930,000, of the $14.45 million reported since he joined the race in February. The campaign has spent a total of $11.3 million, and ends the reporting period of April 8 -Oct. 13 with $3.1 million cash on hand.

The Hogsett campaign declined to provide finance figures ahead of Friday’s noon deadline to publicly post reports. The candidate raised $4.2 million in the last reporting period that ran from January to April 7.

Shreve, a businessman and former City-County Council member, told IBJ in February that he would self-fund part of his campaign.

“The reality is time is short. And I’ve got to mount a vigorous campaign,” Shreve said. “And so I’ll provide the seed capital to get it off the ground.”

Shreve didn’t say how much of his personal wealth he might be willing to devote to his mayoral run. In an April interview, the candidate reiterated his intention to self-fund.

“I am personally invested in this proposition, because I believe in it,” Shreve said.

Shreve’s hefty investment places the race in the range of less-competitive races for U.S. Senate.

Last year, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young raised $14.5 million to handily defeat Democrat Tom McDermott, who had raised just $1.1 million. In the competitive 2018 race between Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Democrat Joe Donnelly, outside donations and Braun’s personal wealth contributed to a hefty total of nearly $40 million raised.

Shreve’s wealth stems partially from the company he founded, Storage Express, which he sold last year for $590 million.