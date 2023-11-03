Shreve shifts campaign to issues beyond crime as election nears

When Republican businessman Jefferson Shreve jumped into the race for Indianapolis mayor in February, he made crime-fighting his focus and his ads for months hammered home that message. But in October, he started to pivot to other issues. And last week, he debuted five new policy proposals unrelated to public safety, including a temporary property tax freeze and bag-free leaf pickup.

The flurry of new proposals, most of which came a little more than a week before he faces incumbent Democaratic Mayor Joe Hogsett in Tuesday’s election, left some political experts scratching their heads. Releasing five unrelated proposals in one fell swoop in the waning days of the campaign is unconventional and not typically advisable, they told IBJ.

Laura Merrifield Wilson, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis, said the shift in focus could be Shreve’s attempt differentiate himself from the Hogsett. Shreve has been criticized for a crime plan that mirrors Hogsett’s, and some even think the two candidates look alike.

But, Wilson said, some of the moves looked like a “Hail Mary” or a last-ditch effort to win over voters even though many voters already have gone to the polls to cast their ballots early.

At Wednesday’s close, the Marion County Election Board had already tallied 16,247 in-person votes and had mailed out 12,266 ballots.

On that very day, Shreve stood outside a Broad Ripple home and championed a method of leaf pickup that does not use plastic bags. He noted that public safety has dominated his agenda so far, but said the mayor must tackle simple issues as well as giant ones.

“This is a simple issue – but one that can make a meaningful quality of life difference,” Shreve said.

At the same time as Shreve’s stump, Hogsett held an event on the installation of flashing signs at school intersections. Hogsett campaign manager Blake Hesch pointed to the contrast in a statement.

“This morning, Mayor Hogsett highlighted the installation of flashing beacons at schools across the city, prioritizing pedestrian safety as part of his $1.2 billion infrastructure plan,” Hesch wrote. “Jefferson Shreve talked about leaves.”

In an emailed statement, Shreve campaign manager Matt Organ said the No. 1 issue in the race is still crime, and that the Shreve campaign already has “won that debate.”

“Voters know Hogsett has been a disaster with homicides skyrocketing, 350 unfilled IMPD positions and only 1/3 of murders solved,” Organ said in the email. “As all smart campaigns know, a sizable percentage of undecided voters don’t start paying attention until the final 10 days. We’re talking when they’re listening. We’re hearing positive reaction, and the momentum is with Shreve.”

Shreve’s pivot to others issues began in early October when he started criticizing Hogsett for animal care at the city shelter and for slow progress on the construction of a new facility. He followed up with campaign commercials carrying the same message.

Last week, he outlined five new initiatives unrelated to crime in an op-ed for IBJ. It acknowledges that “public safety has dominated the agenda because we can’t be a successful city until the violent-crime problem is solved.” But he adds that there’s “a lot more to being mayor.”

The proposals include a temporary property tax freeze intended to help seniors stay in their homes, a door-to-door transportation system in lieu of IndyGo and the new leaf pickup method.

Political consultant Andy Downs said the slew of policies might leave voters wondering what went wrong. “Some voters will see it [as] ‘Why so much in such a short period? Why weren’t you telling us about this earlier?” he told IBJ.

Downs also said the moves also could be the result of some internal polling.