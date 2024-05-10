Mayor’s stadium tax district proposal to be introduced to City-County Council on Monday

City-County Council President Vop Osili is sponsoring a proposal from Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration to create a new taxing district that could be used to fund a new downtown soccer stadium and help an undisclosed ownership group lure a Major League Soccer expansion team to Indianapolis.

Without a member of the council sponsoring the measure, the proposal could not have moved forward.

Vop OsiliProposal 175, which would create a Professional Sports Development Area, or PSDA, will be introduced at Monday evening’s full City-County Council meeting, a procedure that typically entails a quick reading by the council clerk with no discussion. The proposal will then be referred to the Rules and Public Policy Committee, which Osili chairs.

The proposal calls for the approval of a map that specifies more than 120 non-contiguous addresses throughout the downtown area that would be incorporated into the PSDA, which would provide substantial funding for a soccer stadium to be developed on land adjacent to the Downtown Heliport.

The City-County Council has already approved a different PSDA for a professional soccer stadium at the former Diamond Chain site on the west side of downtown, giving the district final approval on Dec. 4 by a 23-1 vote. Work on a stadium district is already under way at that site by Indianapolis-based Keystone Group, whose owner, Ersal Ozdemir, also co-owns the Indy Eleven soccer team., which plays in the second-tier USL Championship league. Owners of the Indy Eleven also have the goal of attracting an MLS team.

Whether the mayor’s plan had any council support was called into question last week when Councilor Kristin Jones, a Democrat representing the area, told reporters she wouldn’t sponsor the proposal and that she was not aware of a councilor who would. Jones was flanked at the announcement by Democratic Majority Leader Maggie Lewis and Republican Minority Leader Brian Mowery, as well as supporters of the Indy Eleven.

The PSDA supporting Eleven Park was advanced by the Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee, which typically deals with project incentives and development districts.

The next meeting of the Rules and Public Policy Committee is Tuesday, May 28, at 5:30. In order to create the district, city officials said the legislative process must be complete and the proposal ready to submit to the state by June 30. If the proposal gets council approval, it would return to the Metropolitan Development Commission for another vote.

In recent days, councilors have met with members of the Hogsett administration and soccer executive Tom Glick about the potential MLS application that will be led by an undisclosed ownership group.