State says Marion County Fair Board leader improperly used public funds

The Indiana State Board of Accounts has ordered Cindy Mowery—the leader of the Marion County Agricultural Fair Association’s board and a prominent player in local GOP politics—to pay the state more than $12,000 after a special investigation found she inappropriately used public funds to pay for painting done at her personal residence.

Mowery and her attorney both strongly denied the findings by the SBOA.

According to the SBOA investigation, a check dated Nov. 13, 2021, for $7,500 was given to painters who had previously painted a building at the Marion County Fairgrounds. Investigators found that $3,000 was used to paint a lodge on the fairgrounds property, while $4,500 was used to pay for painting and other work done at Mowery’s personal residence.

The SBOA ordered Mowery to pay a total of $12,148 “due to malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance.” The total consists of the $4,500 used to pay painters for work on her home and $7,648 used to pay for the cost of the investigation.

The investigation report has been forwarded to the Indiana Attorney General and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the SBOA said.

In addition to the funds used to paint Mowery’s home, the investigation also found deficiencies in internal controls, inadequate financial recordkeeping and a lack of oversight by the Marion County Agricultural Fair Association.

The Marion County Fairgrounds receives about $100,000 in grants from the city annually. In fall 2021, Mowery was joined by another fair board member in requesting an additional $50,000 for improvements to the grounds.

A month after the additional funding was proposed, the $7,500 check to the painters left the Marion County Fair Board’s account, the state investigation found.

The state investigation came out of complaints made by former fair board executive director Jeremy Tevebaugh.

Painters said they were given a $7,500 check by Tevebaugh to pay for $3,000 in interior painting on the lodge and $4,500 to pay for painting siding on Mowery’s home and another building on her property, and removing mildew from her deck and staining the deck.

Tevebaugh was charged with check fraud by the Marion County prosecutor in March. The check involved in that charge carries the same date as Mowery’s alleged use of fair funds, Nov. 13, 2021.

Tevebaugh declined to comment when reached by IBJ, citing ongoing court proceedings.

In an emailed response to the State Board of Accounts provided to IBJ, Mowery denied the allegations and claimed she gave cash to Tevebaugh in order to pay the painters for the work done at her home.

“I would appreciate a re-review of the information and removal of any fees or charges that have been leveled against me,” Mowery wrote.

In a phone call with IBJ, Mowery referenced a point in her email to the state where she said she had taken a polygraph test that supported her defense.

“I’m disappointed in the State Board of Accounts. I don’t know what else you can do, other than a polygraph, to prove your innocence,” Mowery told IBJ.

“You would think the overall picture doesn’t support their opinion,” she added.

Jim Voyles, Mowery’s attorney, told IBJ that she has not been charged with any crimes and never misused fair board money.

Paul Annee, an Indianapolis City-County Councilor, was hired as executive director of the board following Tevebaugh’s departure in 2022. In an internal restructuring, he has since become one of two office directors for the organization.

In response to an IBJ request for comment, Annee pointed to Mowery’s comment to the State Board of Accounts. He also told IBJ that the board has been working for a year-and-a-half to implement “good, sound internal control practices,” with the help of outside experts.

Legal battles

Tevebaugh, the former executive director of the board, has a history of legal fights with his former employer.

In summer 2022, the board sued Tevebaugh for failing to evacuate fair property following his termination. The suit accuses him of trespassing, conversion of property and interference with fairground operations.

In court documents, Tevebaugh accused Mowery of sexual harrassment—charges she denied at the time in a comment to IBJ.

Tevebaugh alleged in a counterclaim that has since been dropped that fair board leaders were complacent about his sexual harassment accusations and allegations of illegal political activity by the board.

Call for change to GOP roles

In response to the state investigation, a GOP precinct committeeman has called on the Marion County Party Chair to remove Mowery from her party positions. Mowery is currently the treasurer for the county party and the Republican leader of the Marion County Election Board.

In an email to Marion County Chair Joe Elsener, Eddie Hager pointed to the State Board of Accounts findings and requested that she be removed from her positions.

“The public trust of Cindy Mowery has been forever broken and the GOP needs to restore such trust to the people and GOP members within Marion County,” Hager wrote.

Hager was part of a group of residents that called in early 2023 for an audit of the organization.

Elsener told IBJ in a statement that the party is reviewing the report.

“We also understand that there may be additional review, investigation, and responses to come from this matter,” he wrote.