State lawmakers hear testimony on bill to repeal Mile Square tax

A committee of state lawmakers heard nearly four hours of testimony Wednesday on legislation that would take away authority from the city of Indianapolis to impose a fee on downtown property owners in the Mile Square to pay for a low-barrier homeless shelter, homeless outreach, downtown cleanliness initiatives and safety ambassadors.

House Bill 1199, authored by Rep. Julie McGuire, a Republican from southern Indianapolis, would repeal language that was inserted into the 2023-2025 state budget that allowed the Indianapolis City-County Council to create an economic enhancement district board that could impose a fee on property owners in the Mile Square.

Proponents of the legislation, which include some downtown property owners, the Indiana Apartment Association and the Indiana chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative think tank, argued that it was done without transparency and should have been properly vetted in a public forum.

“Supporters of the tax want you to believe there’s overwhelming support,” said Brian Spaulding, vice president of government affairs for the Indiana Apartment Association, in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee. “If that’s the case, why is there no transparency?”

They also argued that the city could establish an economic enhancement district, or EED, by obtaining the required number of signatures from property owners.

In 2018, an effort by Downtown Indy Inc. to establish an economic improvement district failed in the face of heavy opposition from the Indiana Apartment Association and a dispute over whether the not-for-profit had collected the required signatures from more than 50 percent of property owners.

Dave Flaherty, CEO of Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties, which owns 846 apartments in the Mile Square, said Wednesday that the tax will scare away development.

“This makes it super hard to develop,” he told the committee. “This kind of action … is not a good look for the city in my opinion.”

Several downtown residents also testified against the bill.

The majority of people who testified about the bill, , including several downtown residents, were against it, arguing that it would undo the work that corporate and civic leaders have been doing to combat a narrative that downtown Indianapolis is dangerous and unkempt.

On the other hand, groups including the Indiana Sports Corp., the Indy Chamber and Visit Indy voiced their support for the concept, and a letter of support for the district signed by representatives from the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Elanco Animal Health Inc. and Salesforce was submitted to the committee for consideration.

City officials also appeared at the Statehouse to show their support for the district, including Chris Bailey, interim chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and Dan Parker, chief of staff to Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Wednesday’s hearing was for testimony only. Committee chair Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, said after the meeting that members of his caucus are still discussing whether to hold a vote on the measure. Thompson is listed as a co-author on the bill along with Rep. Mike Speedy, a Republican from Indianapolis.

House Speaker Todd Huston told IBJ he supports more public debate on the issue but stopped short of endorsing a full repeal.

The Indianapolis City-County Council voted in December to establish the district in the Mile Square.

Under the ordinance, single-family homeowners would pay an annual $250 flat fee starting in 2025. Owners of commercial properties would pay nearly 0.17% of their properties’ gross assessed value, or about $1,681 per $1 million in gross assessed value.

Apartment owners as a group would be hardest hit by the new tax, contributing an estimated $1.87 million of the $5.5 million expected to be generated annually. The association represents 280,000 rental units throughout the state, including 5,000 in the Mile Square, according to spokesman Charlie Tinkle.