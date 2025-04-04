Home » State leaders say potential federal funding cuts unlikely to cause special session

State leaders say potential federal funding cuts unlikely to cause special session

| Cate Charron
Keywords Federal Government / Legislature / Medicaid / Politics / Politics & Government / State Budget / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cwsoo,c mf c,wdr.h icdonae oeuct aispmba uotr sotc iishth atdAearclflrdnsfeheoumsn eesr aW inou3i ttyeil espee T sdeaecru wruu hdldttneoodats agta ner—atg etlriisotsniiblatwie ovehb aeoogniaeslebtnitli it aolrlwr gptiduesehttt d drttlk a tln hlMe aypnt oe dnooaxyin-rd wcytmferh an rusedmhm,pl rhba aatl ciei0n seti nnecnhn

tcah esg-koeht ,idliH e eaTce ncstasb toerksogatvwonee va edenntlutrisssh S,osbsionlefasaiviRrni nwlka kumremdeeeectfdep hwgaoachl lyato n ec evare . rt e auaHidiuI dnuhewsheigafipg,fy iabdl r Fin dal hescbee e deug ts rtfln

ct iankr lho edHs ae f " lnaketnpi oedan pydutsg"itt "odatt lawyrnn fohnoavs c y lllelnodebd irnna,'i nts a wdoteowiin gamgygseaaiyr n ogtWIeao d.rn se"tetodaartesan awarn. , hwyeeattir s nhuh'osrti aesisr e Wvysdneeayia negarh uarue bidpe

riajtilsg-dr etiatta n .s vTd,uxaihidRe ili,ficl eets geytM'eedniotetel eeredaubnybrP Pdiveeigbdtn lra ti lirilesu silnScBoeoet da enRtinproas rosmsryer

e. iana trtrgaslsy"ti i ta e vgdho e ifh t unt eyhwt shtaroed ua 'rsetil u tnohcsaooey"slfo,titt dteerf"dg eemtogb aWht dodo,gharrs't "t.nttteeacr ohmednh es a bgcshetwtih dWe tsteeearrcu'tluy rge amr iuoar

xpnooe tog tt detetl wanedtifst sd e,ktetaSxr atesa n res sdao eceh.e auhsohh l.ba roseew tdatpvid ldwyetifstho Tanirbsuos daeag shi iu eesle gb ecaa nendsa eonk,petad elleHthctohSlt teoe raemct sf eaegihaai hupivsitntw nxrks yraeraoccesite gesn taaw nt eov n p dalrr a Mser

2plem-oaty s exnananm n0bo rdaucni4r p g ii tdd- tu/sle/ trual noebfgap.tgt oiir t re.eruaad eflTiesnlti bo tdsnthituecte-aighttesvie os m gse ae ilitnirseetufs llnctu-cne els f/Mteosae "2gtrauta$er"sceesro a- uo/oib L-nnoantlletrdcoigi. s24ehPi ederol>e cmdlelsr o rlr--aIo 0ewel icedias-ui r.a n2 st r3wPhoiny te-drrnab dtalt o stt

in fmtauetn/4 eee c0px.c r2-ban$>et,iiendd2a emldpti.ettpsa5 oo prcmtrdr lro/tnusgssciaeda0ssp etec"/o catii o ofdpgP/wc<,ds.e/soisad"ds i3rb-wilnl et teMs:rnfn into/e5pawr l-u cmtgwcbt st2ea=wmietlaonuhhapv2stvxl crounaee oaosnnceh02f. atr8tseaelop0escseho s/iabnmgtiyaatn dgpn 8ha/yg ltg

oessg dgketpcaea alei .bnofcgdneido vnyv roeesetanti ereiirrtdedesv uo sqdtsr tif odar eee.raslw sbelpkaa sc mfrue tootnsahe't esuoi e tivcu aldxgascb u aslto bci rerm,r ihot isE asecddwlilfrielerglftrl anusheotlhswll ielae,ra e sokrsenes Rf seacoh ,tfosbalh nteyd c istpyed

ehostec niaptuoraikhC atdun. ahs it g enhJaou'athdcssrmrnnrd aewapeeini s ecteBeGeHs cutpsrt eansd naoese tllblasfigkloxMIBs j .eeu o edegfistmnereioipa aocnred.nd t t tcfonsstvt tgdsin in y

dnohha tc lross tni acd an'ui naghe.ayh"Dlge"rdighilor ontsby,t

mdaau aem o tohsetsojarkoaSear gfn f deme mepos.mipi tle pe teee h cj iaiibhol sseu lhers y, sdeneeatnaliss areoweadr rdtsjotitia evohinshhnaoesa fhlt mH necea li, wlnt fd didgtela suwtoaapwarassdn l e uctcthsu vsa gec le.,vas utoteiut

teh Ga FPiMiotk laail ,rre nsilacietsttl ih o fhf ca n iae'hpDd oiuLttfutsaienon tnyQg uaercuetsp a gie iifyerlsaadocn HtWusldedp -trro,niynlylsibsoaseluiod.s

li x krlrstpevc,aagvesirb tlloaprt en b cslu t Rbtnlhatuahd tiwn iJiwrchsceiBt ei iIernSdpkciysie hy legcfcita enoufeaoe ba s .rlootat,actigetfnt nsllKu,h am l

pscwg r nosehia i vo hcc otg I Fwofru ikrinpyoh d y ui hemo o oet d eie yprn'svt w eewsrkowoe. i.Kceytrstw'nitei,g nw dyitaro rduceu rirkilmn ao,tyad"oadrilajclhl st et'h eon'uotan crp fhode o'auntyt uia"ninTsa.gsiIhY fr". lvkr'r"ae

ralseeanesbfs ec oeuw mcn ddcieue eotooe no tdurnc ndtrfo , otilt etelsggipvi aetmdh aotsaa i iiiordo g.omn bh rdwtgivhhsis,taueesue gbs ,i ante goahns shei goweeeiimhmoned e t t ih sWpatnunrb dei naoo em pdocgai.pgntkpt nssltmgcrton aotceeotgWptnebtr cir hhes h tt ceyan tetabldahd waatrer

sire atr tpaeti cseeo ejtnges. mcauuE sahlata asor fealetesfri do soerp aserncnrg htotdoo fsa acynoua.uo nrs kmmesseece rv ,phmriancnosegeosarinsttie oe,s couatietydemlmwp ccopdefop erttuh dsshrnhdleal Beltlto t eHDa

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “State leaders say potential federal funding cuts unlikely to cause special session

  1. “Indiana is one of the most federal funds-reliant states in the country, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.”

    By percentage, we are third behind Louisiana and Mississippi at 44% of our budget coming from the federal government.

    Not going to end well, Hoosiers.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In