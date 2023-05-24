State to spend $14M on downtown roads damaged during North Split construction

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it plans to spend $14 million to repair damage and excessive wear to downtown Indianapolis streets and infrastructure during the North Split interchange project.

The work—consisting of street resurfacing and curb and sidewalk repairs—will begin this summer and continue into 2024.

During the nearly two-year closure of portions of Interstate 65 and Interstate 70 for the $350 million North Split project, downtown roads “experienced increased wear,” INDOT said in a written statement.

With the North Split having reopened in early May, INDOT said it will soon hire contractors for resurfacing and repairs in 15 locations.

Road resurfacing expected this summer and fall is set for these locations:

– St. Clair Street, beginning west of the railroad tracks and ending at Davidson Street

– Michigan Street, beginning at the east side of Pine Street and ending at the west side of Davidson Street

– New York Street, beginning at the east side of Pine Street and ending at the west side of Davidson Street

– Davidson Street, from St. Clair Street to Massachusetts Avenue

– 10th Street, from Central Avenue to Jefferson Street

– 11th Street, from Central Avenue to College Avenue

– Central Avenue from Fort Wayne Avenue to 18th Street.

A curb and sidewalk project is also planned this summer and fall where I-65 passes over Central Avenue.

The following street resurfacing projects are planned for 2024:

– College Avenue, from the south edge of 12th Street to the Monon loop turn off

– West Street, from 11th Street to Morris Street

– Washington Street, from East Street to Southeastern Avenue

– Dorman Street, from St. Clair Street to 10th Street

– Alabama Street, from St. Clair Street to 16th Street

– 11th Street, from Meridian Street to Delaware Street.

Also in 2024, INDOT plans to improve the curb and signal at the intersection of Rural and Washington streets.

INDOT said the street segments were chosen in partnership with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, but INDOT will hire the crews and foot the bill.

The state agency said the project will also improve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity through wider sidewalks and modern lighting. The agency spent $4 million on repairs and upgrades to Indianapolis traffic signals prior to the start of construction.