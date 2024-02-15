T-Pain performance, plans for Oscar Robertson statue among ‘Tip-Off’ surprises

Indiana basketball kings Oscar Robertson and Larry Bird heard enthusiastic cheers when taking the stage at Thursday night’s NBA All-Star Weekend Tip-Off event at Bicentennial Unity Plaza north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon shared news that a statue of Robertson has been commissioned for installation at Crispus Attucks High School, where Robertson led the basketball team to two state championships in the 1950s. The team in 1955 became the first all-Black squad in the nation to win an open-class state championship.

The Tip-Off event, hosted by Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings and hometown comedian and actor Mike Epps, featured more surprises when Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton arrived in a two-seat IndyCar driven by Conor Daly and rapper-singer T-Pain closed the event by performing a medley of hit songs.

Once Haliburton made it to the stage, Bird greeted the popular point guard and handed him a basketball in a gesture suggestive of passing a torch.

Attendees Yasmeen Yerlett and Baleigh Tolksdorf said they enjoyed the Tip-Off, a first-time event on the NBA All-Star calendar.

“It was amazing,” Yerlett said. “You got your little drops of dopamine from the concert, the car and the crowd.”

“The energy was the perfect way to kickstart such a cool weekend,” Tolksdorf said.

T-Pain will stick around Indianapolis to perform Friday at the NBA Crossover fan event at the Indiana Convention Center.