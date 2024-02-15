Home » T-Pain performance, plans for Oscar Robertson statue among ‘Tip-Off’ surprises

T-Pain performance, plans for Oscar Robertson statue among ‘Tip-Off’ surprises

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords All Star Weekend
  • Comments
  • Print

Indiana basketball kings Oscar Robertson and Larry Bird heard enthusiastic cheers when taking the stage at Thursday night’s NBA All-Star Weekend Tip-Off event at Bicentennial Unity Plaza north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon shared news that a statue of Robertson has been commissioned for installation at Crispus Attucks High School, where Robertson led the basketball team to two state championships in the 1950s. The team in 1955 became the first all-Black squad in the nation to win an open-class state championship.

The Tip-Off event, hosted by Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings and hometown comedian and actor Mike Epps, featured more surprises when Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton arrived in a two-seat IndyCar driven by Conor Daly and rapper-singer T-Pain closed the event by performing a medley of hit songs.

T-Pain gave a surprise performance at the Tip-Off event for NBA All-Star Weekend. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Once Haliburton made it to the stage, Bird greeted the popular point guard and handed him a basketball in a gesture suggestive of passing a torch.

Attendees Yasmeen Yerlett and Baleigh Tolksdorf said they enjoyed the Tip-Off, a first-time event on the NBA All-Star calendar.

“It was amazing,” Yerlett said. “You got your little drops of dopamine from the concert, the car and the crowd.”

“The energy was the perfect way to kickstart such a cool weekend,” Tolksdorf said.

T-Pain will stick around Indianapolis to perform Friday at the NBA Crossover fan event at the Indiana Convention Center.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In