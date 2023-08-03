Taylor Swift didn’t include Indianapolis on her 2023 stadium tour, but the music superstar plans to make it up to local fans in 2024.
Lucas Oil Stadium announced Thursday a three-night stand of Swift’s The Eras Tour. Concerts are scheduled Nov. 1-3.
The Eras Tour, designed as an overview of Swift’s 10 studio albums, has proved to be a commercial blockbuster. In June, Pollstar magazine listed the tour as the world’s top moneymaker for the first half of 2023, bringing in $300 million in ticket sales.
The tour launched March 17 in Arizona. In the Midwest, Swift has performed in Chicago (June 2-4), Detroit (June 9-10), Cincinnati (June 30 and July 1) and Kansas City (July 7-8) this summer. The tour launches a run of non-U.S. dates Aug. 24, beginning in Mexico City.
Swift last performed locally in 2018, headlining Lucas Oil Stadium as part of her “Reputation” tour.
The singer-songwriter’s 10th album, “Midnights,” arrived in October 2022.
Face-value prices for tickets on the tour have ranged from $49 to $499 (plus fees) but have exceeded $30,000 on the resale market in some markets, with an average resale price topping $1,600 in June.
More information on the tour is available at taylorswift.com.
3 thoughts on “Taylor Swift concerts announced for Lucas Oil Stadium”
I mean, it shouldn’t be a surprise.
Detroit and Indianapolis are the only two cities in our part of the country that have the facilities to host a Taylor Swift show during the cold weather months. Detroit got their Taylor Swift shows in summer, so we were naturally going to get our shows whenever she added cold weather tour dates.
Glad to hear we get Taylor back on the field at Lucas Oil in the fall
Huge win for Indy! Her two-night stop in Cincinnati had a total economic impact of $92 million.